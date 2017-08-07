Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

NFL Patriots owner gives Brady's mother Super Bowl ring

Details of the gift were revealed when Brady spoke with ESPN about the prized symbol of NFL supremacy.

Galynn Brady, mother of Tom Brady of the New England Patriots, celebrates after the Patriots won Super Bowl 51 in February 2017 in Houston, Texas

Galynn Brady, mother of Tom Brady of the New England Patriots, celebrates after the Patriots won Super Bowl 51 in February 2017 in Houston, Texas

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprised Tom Brady's mother with a Super Bowl 51 championship ring in recognition of her fight with cancer and its impact on the star quarterback.

Brady captured his fifth Super Bowl ring, matching the most for any player, by sparking the Patriots from a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime in February at Houston.

In New England's 34-28 overtime victory, Brady set Super Bowl records with 43 pass completions, 62 throws and 466 passing yards as the Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit in the third quarter.

Brady dedicated the victory to his mother, Galynn Brady, and said it was made even more special as she was able to travel to Texas for the game.

Kraft, 76, revealed after the game that Galynn Brady underwent chemotherapy and radiation to treat cancer throughout the 2016 season, with Brady's father, Tom Snr, telling the Boston Globe that her cancer treatments were concluded in April.

"We didn't know up until the very end whether she was going to make it to the Super Bowl," Brady told ESPN.

"She was a big inspiration for me and (Kraft) knew it. It was a great surprise to all of us when the ring showed up. She deserves it."

Brady, who turned 40 on Thursday, is entering his 18th NFL season.

