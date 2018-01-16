news

In a rematch of the last two NBA Finals , the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road 118 to 108.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James had a game-high of 32 points as Steph Curry also added 23 points.

The defeat is the second time the Warriors overcame the Cavs this season, which means the Warriors are unbeaten on the road since Wednesday, November 22, 2017.

It was the Cavs fourth defeat in a row, eighth defeats in their last ten matches and their 17th of the season, which puts them third in the eastern conference table.

While it was the Warriors third consecutive victory, results means they are comfortably on top of the western conference table.

In other NBA games

Oklahoma City Thunder defeated Sacremento Kings by 95 to 88 points, Carmelo Anthony with 20 points nine rebounds, while Rusell Westbrook had 19 points, 16 rebounds, and 9 assists.

The Indiana Pacers defeated Utah Jazz by 109 to 94 points, Victor Oladipo with 28 points 6 Rebounds and 6 assists for the Pacers.

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Houston Rockets by 113 to 102 points, Lou Williams with 31 points while Blake Griffin added 27 points for the Clippers.

Action continues in the NBA January, 17.

Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves;

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks

Portland Trailblazers vs Phoenix Suns