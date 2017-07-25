Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

NBA :  Derrick Rose reportedly agrees one-year deal with Cavaliers

NBA Derrick Rose reportedly agrees one-year deal with Cavaliers

Rose, the youngest player to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award when he took the trophy in 2011, met with Cavs officials in Ohio.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Free agent point guard Derrick Rose is set to sign a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to US media play

Free agent point guard Derrick Rose is set to sign a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to US media

(AFP/File)

John Kundla Original Lakers coach, dead at 101
NBA Magic Johnson dazzled by Lonzo Ball's magic for Lakers
NBA Nowitzki in 20-season club as Mavs seal deal
NBA All-star Hayward agrees to sign with Boston Celtics
Paul Pierce Celtics ink player to one day NBA contract
NBA Alexander lists Houston Rockets for sale on heels of Harden's mega deal
2017 ESPY Lebron James wins Best NBA Player over Finals MVP Kevin Durant
Forbed List Cowboys, Yankees top Man United as world's most valued teams
NBA Knicks ink Hardaway after Hawks fail to match $71 mn offer
NBA Lowry, Ibaka complete Raptors basketball deals
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Free agent point guard Derrick Rose is set to sign a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, US media reported on Monday.

Rose, the youngest player to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award when he took the trophy in 2011, met with Cavs officials in Ohio on Monday.

Cleveland.com reported he had agreed to join the Eastern Conference champions "after spending the day discussing how the team will return to the Finals without Kyrie Irving."

ESPN, citing league sources, also reported Rose and the Cavs had come to terms.

Cleveland's talks with Rose, reported last week, took on an added urgency in the wake of reports that 25-year-old guard Irving has requested a trade, indicating he no longer wanted to play in the shadow of Cavaliers superstar LeBron James.

Rose, 28, could add a backcourt spark for the Cavaliers as they try to mount a tougher challenge to Golden State.

The Cavs reached the NBA finals each of the past three seasons, falling to the Warriors in 2015, capturing the trophy over the Warriors in 2016, and falling again to Golden State this season.

If Rose does join the Cavaliers, Golden State and Cleveland would have every NBA MVP from 2009 through 2016.

James won the award in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2013.

Golden State forward Kevin Durant won it in 2014 while playing with Oklahoma City, and Warriors guard Stephen Curry was MVP in 2015 and 2016.

Rose averaged 18 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 64 games for the New York Knicks last season. He was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bulls, but the 2016-17 season ended in another injury as he hit free agency for the first time.

Rose's time with the Bulls was marred by a series of knee injuries, the first of them torn left knee ligaments in the opening game of the 2012 playoffs.

He missed the entire 2012-13 season and played less than a month into the 2013-14 campaign before a season-ending right knee injury. He missed 20 games in the 2014-15 season after another right knee operation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cheong Jun Hoong Malaysia pips China in 10m platform for historic goldbullet
2 Markmentors Players, officials of Nigerian basketball club attacked by...bullet
3 John Kundla Original Lakers coach, dead at 101bullet

Sports

Russia's Yuliya Efimova clocked 1min 04.36sec in the semi-finals at the world aquatics championships
Yuliya Efimova Finger-wagging swimmer antagonises rival King
Broncos safety David Bruton, pictured in 2014, has decided to retire from the NFL after suffering multiple concussions, saying he wants to have his brain in working order when he gets older
David Bruton Ex-Broncos standout retires from NFL after multiple concussions
Hungary's Katinka Hosszu clocked 2min 07.00sec to retain the gold medal in the women's 200m Individual Medley final on July 24, 2017
Katinka Hosszu Emotional swimmer retains 200m IM world title
The Calgary bid exploration committee has estimated the price tag for the games to be about $4.6 billion
Winter Games Financial concerns leave Calgary wary of 2026 bid