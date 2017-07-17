Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

Mountain Run :  Indigenous Mexicans best pros on extreme

Mountain Run Indigenous Mexicans best pros on extreme

The Raramuri people over five centuries ago fled up the mountains of Chihuahua state to stay safe from Spanish invaders

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This year's Canyons Ultramarathon brought together more than 1,000 competitors from around the world to take on the steep slopes of the Sinforosa range of the Tarahumara mountains in Mexico's Sierra Madre Occidental play

This year's Canyons Ultramarathon brought together more than 1,000 competitors from around the world to take on the steep slopes of the Sinforosa range of the Tarahumara mountains in Mexico's Sierra Madre Occidental

(AFP)

Tour de France One-day classics specialists set to shine at Tour de France
Tour de France Sprint safety in the spotlight
Tour de Romandie Albasini wins cycling stage, Felline keeps lead
Mount Taehwa Empty slopes at North Korea's ski resort
Test Series New Zealand rip out South Africa's top order in final Test
Stuhec emulates Maze, historic ski bronze for Vonn
St Moritz Lindsay Vonn v Stuhec in Gut's shadow
Lindsey Vonn American star to return from injury in Austria
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In old indigenous Latin American cultures, women toil at farming and tackle family duties. Atop this remote Mexican mountain, they also slap on sandals and crush pro athletes on long-distance runs.

Talk about extreme sports: the Raramuri people -- part of the Aztec family -- over five centuries ago fled up the mountains of Chihuahua state to stay safe from Spanish invaders. There they stayed.

Over the years they have become cliff-dwellers, often sleeping in caves.

But they also are moving their animals along constantly -- and as part of their nomadic lifestyle learned to master truly extreme long-distance runs.

This year's Canyons Ultramarathon brought together more than 1,000 competitors from around the world -- Russia, Canada, the United States, Ecuador and Spain -- to take on the steep slopes of the Sinforosa range of the Tarahumara mountains in the Sierra Madre Occidental.

With the wail of "Weringa!" which means "Onward" in their language, runners were off. They battled it out in the men's and women's 63-kilometer and 100-kilometer contests from Friday through Sunday.

The results: all four races swept by Raramuri (which means Light of Feet) talent.

The course was not some manicured grass pitch; the trail -- which follows mountain ridges -- is clotted with mud, rocks and even takes runners over a traditional woven suspension bridge.

While some competitors were decked out in high-tech gear to absorb sweat or avoid friction, local champions stuck mostly to their traditional gear.

It famously includes sandals hand-carved out of old car tires and their centuries-old handwoven shirts, petticoats and scarves, for women, and a slightly lighter outfit for their men.

While some marathon competitors were decked out in high-tech gear to absorb sweat or avoid friction, local champions stuck mostly to their traditional gear play

While some marathon competitors were decked out in high-tech gear to absorb sweat or avoid friction, local champions stuck mostly to their traditional gear

(AFP)

"We really don't have to do a lot to train. Because since we don't have cars, we walk or run everywhere," said Miguel Lara, 27, who won the 100-kilometer sprint in nine hours and 46 minutes. His record is eight hours and 47 minutes.

The locals are attached to tradition, but clearly are not afraid of innovation.

At some point in the past, obviously, someone shifted from sandals made of natural materials for running, to recycled tire tread sandals with a light strap.

Perhaps Lara's shoe sponsorship contract could go to Michelin.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Giro d'Italia Embattled Bardiani focused, says Andreettabullet
2 2017 Southeast Asian Games Clash with religious holiday forces Games...bullet
3 2017 ESPY Lebron James wins Best NBA Player over Finals MVP Kevin Durantbullet

Sports

From L: Great Britain's Chris Froome, Colombia's Rigoberto Uran and France's Alexis Vuillermoz ride towards the finish line on July 16, 2017
Tour de France Stressed Froome survives stage in yellow as Mollema wins 15th stage
Toro Rosso's driver Daniil Kvyat (R), pictured in February 2017, has accused his teammate Carlos Sainz (L) of getting in the way and causing a collision during the British Grand Prix, and has warned Sainz to steer clear
Grand Prix Angry Kvyat tells driving team-mate Sainz to keep his distance
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton drives during the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on July 16, 2017
British Grand Prix Hamilton reigns at Silverstone to cut Vettel lead
France's Warren Barguil ccrosses the finish line ahead of Colombia's Nairo Quintana (L) and Spain's Alberto Contador at the end of the 13th stage of the Tour de France on July 14, 2017 between Saint-Girons and Foix
Tour de France One-day classics specialists set to shine at Tour de France