Markmentors players attacked in Minna

Nigerian basketball team Markmentors have claimed that their players and officials were attacked during a match in Minna with Niger Potters.

According to Markmentors, were leading their host 48-42 just six seconds to the end of the third quarter when angry and disappointed fans attacked them.

Jimoh Momoh, the cameraman of the former champions of DSTV Men’s Premier Basketball League, was said to be the first person that was attacked by the home fans.

“Fans of Niger Potters who were sent off the court decided to unleash their anger and frustration on the Markmentors camera man by beating him and collecting his camera. They threw him off the spectators’ stand and he was critically injured,” an eyewitness told Daily Post.

According to the eye witness, the home fans pelted Markmentors players with bottles which injured two of the players.

Alongside the cameraman Momoh, others injured include Emmanuel Ndibe and Okuongbae Osarhiemen.

Markmentors Coach, Adeka Daudu told Daily Post that the injured players were currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Markmentors are also threatening to quit the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Professional League following the attack.