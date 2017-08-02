Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

Marijuana :  NFL wants to join union in drug research

Marijuana NFL wants to join union in drug research

The NFL currently bans any taking of marijuana, but the league sent a letter to the NFLPA stating it wants to join the union's research on the subject.

  • Published:
The NFL currently bans any taking of marijuana play

The NFL currently bans any taking of marijuana

(GETTY/AFP/File)

Henderson Bills player hit with 10-game ban
Josh Huff Eagles receiver stopped with gun, marijuana
Mitch McGary Thunder's forward suspended after failed drug test
Denver Broncos right to take Paxton Lynch risk
NFL Three quarterbacks go in NFL Draft first round
NFL New York Jets' Sheldon Richardson charged with resisting arrest
In MLB Former All-Star Chris Perez handed 50-match ban
Randy Gregory Dallas Cowboys pick in NFL Draft second round
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

NFL officials have reached out to the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) hoping to work with the union on its study of marijuana as a potential pain management drug, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The NFL currently bans any taking of marijuana, but the league sent a letter to the NFLPA stating it wants to join the union's research on the subject, the newspaper reported.

The NFLPA has not said whether or not it will work jointly with the league.

"We look forward to working with the Players Association on all issues involving the health and safety of our players," NFL executive vice president of communications Joe Lockhart told The Post.

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith told The Post in January that the union was working upon a proposal to soften the harsh punishments for players who use the drug.

"I do think that issues of addressing it more in a treatment and less punitive measure is appropriate," Smith said.

"I think it's important to look at whether there are addiction issues. And I think it's important to not simply assume recreation is the reason it's being used."

NFL players who test positive for more than 35 nanograms per milliliter of tetrahydrocannabinol, a substance known commonly as "THC" found in marijuana, must enter an intervention program.

League penalties include fines and bans ranging from two games to a full season.

Marijuana is illegal under US federal law, but several states have decriminalized marijuana and still more have approved it for medical uses to ease pain.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fernando Alonso Birthday boy takes 'kamikaze' route to season bestbullet
2 Sarah Sjostrom Swedish swimmer claims third sprint title at swimming...bullet
3 Tour of Poland Sagan back in yellow, Teuns wins stagebullet

Sports

The Paris Olympic bid team has repeatedly insisted that its 6.6 billion budget is feasible
Paris Olympics Spiralling costs a major risk
Known for his long-range shooting touch on the NBA court, talented amateur golfer Stephen Curry admits he is nowhere near matching the distance of the pros he'll be facing at the Web.com Tour starting Thursday
NBA Champ Curry set to tee it up in Web.com tourney
A record-matching eight Australian players were on NBA opening-night rosters last season, including former NBL player Joe Ingles
NBA Three Australian clubs to play pre-season games in USA
Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri clocked 14 minutes, 52.07 seconds to win the men's 1500m freestyle
World Championship Paltrinieri retains men's 1500m freestyle world title