Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

Lewis Hamilton :  Racing driver seeking sixth Formula One Hungarian GP

Lewis Hamilton Racing driver seeking sixth Formula One Hungarian GP

The three-time world champion could also draw level with seven-time champion Michael Schumacher in the record books.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Race winner, Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton, celebrates with fans after the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in central England, on July 16, 2017 play

Race winner, Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton, celebrates with fans after the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in central England, on July 16, 2017

(AFP/File)

Lewis Hamilton Racing driver delighted with his Mercedes after British GP triumph
Lewis Hamilton Racing driver silences critics again
Lewis Hamilton Racing driver burns off rivals in practice for Austrian GP
British Grand Prix Hamilton reigns at Silverstone to cut Vettel lead
British Grand Prix Bottas faces five-place grid penalty at racing event
British Grand Prix Hamilton, Vettel rivalry heads to Silverstone
Sebastian Vettel Racing driver claims Bottas start at Austrian GP was 'un-human'
Austrian GP Downcast Hamilton 'gave it everything' in competition
Austrian Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton praises Mercedes for practice speed
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lewis Hamilton would head off for Formula One's annual European summer holidays on top of the drivers' world championship with a record sixth victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.

The three-time world champion could also draw level with seven-time champion Michael Schumacher in the record books with his 68th pole position, if he produces another signature demonstration of one-lap pace for Mercedes in Saturday's qualifying.

The 32-year-old Briton, one point behind leader Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari after 10 of this year's 20 races, has already won a record five times at the tight, dusty, slow and technical Hungaroring circuit.

After his supreme performance in dominating the British Grand Prix, Hamilton will arrive full of confidence, but mindful of the dangers of complacency, thanks to a timely reminder from Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

The Finn, who has shown a liking for similarly demanding tracks this year, notably by winning the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi, has warned his team not to believe that their one-two at Silverstone signalled they had overhauled Ferrari.

"We can't get that kind of thing to our mind that we are quicker," said Bottas.

Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel has led the Formula One championship since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, but has not won in four outings since the Monaco event in May play

Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel has led the Formula One championship since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, but has not won in four outings since the Monaco event in May

(AFP/File)

"We don't want to do that. We want to be feeling on our back foot, we want to be able to improve the car and we know it is very track specific."

"That's a fact because we've had quite high-speed circuits now the last two races. Baku was a special one, but the next race in Budapest is completely different."

"It's got very slow speed corners, really high temperatures, so we are not going to be too confident there. We know that we have still work to do and plenty of things we need to improve on."

Bottas's caution is well-placed as German Vettel and Ferrari are sure to launch a fightback and will be focused on preventing Hamilton and Mercedes securing any kind of advantage.

Vettel has led the championship since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, but has not won in four outings since the Monaco event in May.

Red Bull are certain to be a threat at Formula One Hungarian GP as Dutch teenager Max Verstappen (R) and his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo revel in the atmosphere and the challenge play

Red Bull are certain to be a threat at Formula One Hungarian GP as Dutch teenager Max Verstappen (R) and his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo revel in the atmosphere and the challenge

(GETTY/AFP/File)

A return to a slower and lower-grip track, in hot conditions, will encourage Ferrari to believe they may gain the initiative, but they know too that Bottas and Mercedes have been the top combination since Monaco.

Fuelled by the energy and confidence generated by his triumph in front of a rapturous home crowd, Hamilton will hope to carry on where he left off last time out.

"There's lots more things that can come up in the future but I think the team's really energised," he said. "So I hope we can take that into the next races."

Like Bottas, Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff is wary of over-confidence or talk of his squad taking over as favourites.

"The moment you say that, you go to the next race and are slapped in the face," he said. "It is tricky. Our car is not always easy to set up and we have become much better at doing so in a great team effort.

"But I'd like to see Budapest and how the car works on a low-speed, high temperature track and then maybe have a more complete picture."

Wolff, who said also that he felt Hamilton's form this year showed he is "building a legacy as one of F1's greatest drivers", will be sure to keep a close eye on not only Vettel, who won in 2015, but also his Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen.

Like his compatriot Bottas, Raikkonen, the 2005 winner, will have noisy support at the circuit which the visiting Finns turn into a home race for their drivers.

Red Bull are also certain to be a threat as Dutch teenager Max Verstappen and his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo revel in the atmosphere and the challenge.

"I love that track," said the Australian, who won in Hungary three years ago. "We've got more grip this year -- so it will be fun."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Yuliya Efimova Finger-wagging swimmer antagonises rival Kingbullet
2 World Championships Le Clos beats Cseh to men's 200m butterfly world goldbullet
3 LPGA Kim's sizzling 63 delivers Marathon victorybullet

Sports

Peugeot's French driver Sebastien Loeb gets ready for a start of the Silk Way 2017 between Urumqi and Hami China, on July 17, 2017
Sebastien Loeb Struggling Citroen call ex-champion to test
Italy's Gabriele Detti celebrates after winning the men's 800m freestyle final during the swimming competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, on July 26, 2017
Sun Yang Tired superstar flops as Detti wins 800m freestyle world gold
England's Joe Perry plays a shot during his quarter-final match against China's Ding Junhui during the Masters Snooker tournament at Alexandra Palace in London, on January 20, 2017
Joe Perry Superstar fined, given suspended snooker ban over betting breaches
Kyrie Irving (L) and LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers high five against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland Cavaliers Officials downplay tension between James and Irving