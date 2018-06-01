Home > Sports > More Sports >

LeBron walks out of press conference after Cavs' loss to Warriors

LeBron James ‘Do better tomorrow’ Cavs star tells journalists as he walks out of post-match press conference

LeBron got frustrated with questions about JR Smith's blunder in Game One of the NBA Finals.

  • Published:

LeBron James wasn’t having it with a journalist who was pressing him with a question about his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates JR Smith.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

LeBron James wasn’t having it with a journalist who was pressing him with a question about his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates JR Smith.

JR Smith made a huge blunder in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter in Cavs’ 122-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game one of the 2018 NBA Finals

LeBron James and JR Smith play ‘Do better tomorrow’ Cavs star LeBron tells journalists as he walks out of post-match press conference (Getty Images)

 

LeBron was stunned by Smith who collected an offensive rebound in the dying seconds of the game but dribbled and lost the ball instead of making a good pass to a teammate.

That miss play cost the Cavs who went on to lose Game One to the Warriors in Overtime.

LeBron was evasive about the incident during the post-match press conference, insisting that he had not spoken to JR Smith about it.

LeBron James play A journalist pressed LeBron James about JR Smith's mistake in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter (YouTube - NBA)

 

A journalist however further pressed LeBron about it asking LeBron if he asked JR Smith about the play.

No, they asked me if I talked to J.R. about it... I said no already,” LeBron hit back.

Shrugging, he added: “I knew it was a tied game. We were down one, George Hill went up, made the first one (free-throw), we got the offensive rebound...

“I thought we were all aware of what was going on. That's my view. I don't know what J.R. was thinking. I don't know what question you're trying to ask.

The journalist wasn’t letting it go, asking: “I'm just trying to see if you knew exactly what his state of mind was. Did he think you guys had it won or was he trying to make a play?

You’re not sure,” the journalist further asked after LeBron shook his head.

'Do better tomorrow'

LeBron James play A frustrated LeBron walks out of the press conference and tells the journalist 'Do better tomorrow' (YouTube - NBA)

 

No frustrated James responded and said: “What do you mean, "I'm not sure"? No, I don't know his state of mind.”

Did you know if he knew the score?” the journalist asked again before LeBron calmly stood up, collected his glasses, headphones and bags, then walked out of the press conference.

“Do better tomorrow,” he told the journalists as he passed by.

LeBron scored 51 points on Thursday, the sixth 50-point night in the history of the NBA Finals.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth athletes lament after visiting Buharibullet
2 2018 NBA finals Warriors beat Cavs 124-114 to take a 1-0 leadbullet
3 NBA Rapper Drake gets into altercation with Cavs player during...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion How Victor Oladipo became the most improved player in the NBA
Victor Oladipo NBA star wears Black Panther mask during slam dunk contest at All-Star Games
Lebron James Cavs player pulls off insane ‘no look’ pass in game against Lakers
LeBron James Cavs star is now the youngest to make 30,000 points in the NBA
Cristiano Ronaldo Record-breaker lauded after 'most beautiful goal' buries Juve
2018 NBA Playoffs Live updates, schedule and results
2018 NBA finals Warriors beat Cavs 124-114 to take a 1-0 lead

Sports

Serena Williams
Serena Williams New mom feels like a 'Wakanda warrior' after winning her first grand slam since childbirth
Nigerian players celebrate 3rd AFCON triumph in South Africa 2013; Nigeria last hosted the Nations Cup in 1980 as a sole host before partnering with Ghana for the 2000 edition... with the sorry state of stadia across the country, do the African champions have what it takes to host Africa's most prestigious tournament again?
Democracy Day 5 glorious sporting moments since 1999
Daniel Ricciardo
Formula One Daniel Ricciardo wins Monaco GP
Oluwatofunmi Fadesire
Oluwatofunmi Fadesire Meet Nigeria's strongest man