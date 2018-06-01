news

LeBron James wasn’t having it with a journalist who was pressing him with a question about his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates JR Smith.

JR Smith made a huge blunder in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter in Cavs’ 122-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game one of the 2018 NBA Finals.

LeBron was stunned by Smith who collected an offensive rebound in the dying seconds of the game but dribbled and lost the ball instead of making a good pass to a teammate.

That miss play cost the Cavs who went on to lose Game One to the Warriors in Overtime.

LeBron was evasive about the incident during the post-match press conference, insisting that he had not spoken to JR Smith about it.

A journalist however further pressed LeBron about it asking LeBron if he asked JR Smith about the play.

“No, they asked me if I talked to J.R. about it... I said no already,” LeBron hit back.

Shrugging, he added: “I knew it was a tied game. We were down one, George Hill went up, made the first one (free-throw), we got the offensive rebound...

“I thought we were all aware of what was going on. That's my view. I don't know what J.R. was thinking. I don't know what question you're trying to ask.”

The journalist wasn’t letting it go, asking: “I'm just trying to see if you knew exactly what his state of mind was. Did he think you guys had it won or was he trying to make a play?”

“You’re not sure,” the journalist further asked after LeBron shook his head.

'Do better tomorrow'

No frustrated James responded and said: “What do you mean, "I'm not sure"? No, I don't know his state of mind.”

“Did you know if he knew the score?” the journalist asked again before LeBron calmly stood up, collected his glasses, headphones and bags, then walked out of the press conference.

“Do better tomorrow,” he told the journalists as he passed by.

LeBron scored 51 points on Thursday, the sixth 50-point night in the history of the NBA Finals.