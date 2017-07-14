Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James on Wednesday, July 12, won the Best NBA Player award at the 2017 ESPYs in Los Angeles.

James beat off fierce competition from 2017 Finals MVP Kevin Durant, regular season MVP Russel Westbrook, James Harden and Kwahi Leonard to win the award.

This is James’ fifth NBA ESPYs Player of the Year award and his 14th ESPYs in total.

In the 2016-17 campaign, James became the first player in NBA history to average at least 26.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

He became the first player to play in seven straight NBA Finals since the 1960s Celtics, while also passing Michael Jordan (5,987 PTS) as the NBA’s all-time playoff leader in scoring with 6,163 points.

Against the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals, James became the first NBA player to average a triple-double in the Finals (33.6 points, .564 FG%, 12.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists).

The ESPYs were hosted by Peyton Manning.

Westbrook was named Best Male Athlete.

Durant did not go home empty handed, picking up the award for the Best Championship Performance- his team the Golden State Warriors won the 2017 NBA title .

Durant was the target in one of host Manning's funny opening monologue.

"Our gymnastics team was so dominant that Kevin Durant told me he wants to play for them next year," Manning said, as the camera pointed to a stern-faced Durant.

"I gotta tell you, I don't think you'd start for that team, Kevin."

Full Winners' List

Jimmy V Perseverance Award

WINNER: New Orleans Saints Superfan Jarrius Robertson

Arthur Ashe Courage Award

WINNER: Eunice Kennedy Shriver

Pat Tillman Award for Service

WINNER: Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro

Icon Award

WINNER: Vin Scully

Best Moment

WINNER: Chicago Cubs

Best Male Athlete

WINNER: Russell Westbrook, NBA

Best Female Athlete

WINNER: Simone Biles, Gymnastics

Best Championship Performance

WINNER: Kevin Durant, NBA Finals

Best Breakthrough Athlete

WINNER: Dak Prescott, NFL