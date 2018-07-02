Pulse.ng logo
LeBron James joins Los Angeles Lakers on 4-year contract worth £117M

With Sheer Will, LeBron James leads the Cavaliers back to the finals play LeBron James joins Los Angeles Lakers on 4-year contract worth £117M (The New York Times)
NBA star Lebron James has left his hometown side Cleveland Cavaliers to join Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year deal worth  £117M.

After playing in three straight NBA Finals and winning one of them, James is leaving Cleveland as a free agent after opting out his contract.

This is the second time he will be leaving Cleveland who drafted him as a teenage sensation from Akron in 2003.

It was his management, Klutch Sports Group that made the announcement on Sunday, July 1 that he will be joining one of NBA’S most iconic franchises.

LeBron James play James won't be having a public statement about his move (NBAE/Getty Images)

 

According to reports, James won’t be having any more comment on the recent development neither would there be a welcoming press conference or celebration in Los Angeles.

His only public statement will be on July 30 in Akron when he opens a public school which was started by his family foundation.

"Thank you Northeast Ohio for an incredible 4 seasons. This will always be home," James wrote on a post on Instagram Stories.

Meeting with Magic

Magic Johnson play The move happened after a three-hour meeting with LA Lakers legend and President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson (Lakers Nation )
 

Popular American pundit Stephen A. Smith revealed that James agreed on the move after a three-hour meeting with Lakers legend and President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson.

James, Smith said understands that the Lakers are not a Championship winning team yet and that is why a £117m deal for four years has been agreed without an opt-out.

James will, however, be hoping to make it to another NBA Finals after playing in the last eight.

In those eight NBA finals, he won two with Miami Heat and one with Cleveland.

