LeBron James joins LA Lakers on 4-year contract worth £117M

This is the second time he will be leaving Cleveland who drafted him as a teenage sensation from Akron in 2003.
After playing in three straight NBA Finals and winning one of them, James is leaving Cleveland as a free agent after opting out his contract.
It was his management, Klutch Sports Group that made the announcement on Sunday, July 1 that he will be joining one of NBA’S most iconic franchises.
According to reports, James won’t be having any more comment on the recent development neither would they be a welcoming press conference or celebration in Los Angeles.
His only public statement will be on July 30 in Akron when he opens a public school which was started by his family foundation.