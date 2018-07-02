LeBron James joins LA Lakers on 4-year contract worth £117M

news

NBA star Lebron James has left his hometown side Cleveland Cavaliers to join Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year deal worth £117M.

After playing in three straight NBA Finals and winning one of them, James is leaving Cleveland as a free agent after opting out his contract.

This is the second time he will be leaving Cleveland who drafted him as a teenage sensation from Akron in 2003.

It was his management, Klutch Sports Group that made the announcement on Sunday, July 1 that he will be joining one of NBA’S most iconic franchises.

According to reports, James won’t be having any more comment on the recent development neither would they be a welcoming press conference or celebration in Los Angeles.

His only public statement will be on July 30 in Akron when he opens a public school which was started by his family foundation.