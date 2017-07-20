Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

Kelley Slater :  US surfer sidelined after wave smashes foot

Kelley Slater US surfer sidelined after wave smashes foot

The world surf league said on their site Slater had to be taken from the water after the accident and was rushed to hospital.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kelly Slater is an 11-times world surfing champion play

Kelly Slater is an 11-times world surfing champion

(AFP)

Kelly Slater Surfing icon plays down hopes of Olympic berth
World Surf League Australian Fanning escapes shark attack in J-Bay final
World Surf League Shaken Fanning not giving up on surfing despite shark attack
Cycling Legend Lance Armstrong "struggling with the consequences" of doping confession
Cadel Evans says he will not win the inaugural Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race
Lewis Hamilton F1 champ hangs out with Rihanna again
Olympics Tokyo 2020 organisers make IOC suggestions
Olympic Games Baseball, softball on track to return to Olympic
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Surf giant Kelly Slater will be out of competition for up to six months after breaking his foot when a wave rammed his surfboard at Jeffreys Bay in South Africa.

The 45-year-old American, 11-times world champion, said on his Instagram account the "prognosis is now looking like 4-6 months recovery."

On Tuesday Slater posted a harrowing x-ray of the foot asking "You ever folded your entire foot backwards?"

"Kinda like smashing my foot with a big hammer as hard as I can. Sorta feels like I'm giving birth out of my foot right now," he said.

Having won the first round of the competition in South Africa, the accident happened on Monday.

"I pulled into a barrel (rolling wave) this morning and the whitewash bounced the board back into my foot as I hit the closeout, taking all the pressure into the metatarsals."

The world surf league said on their site Slater had to be taken from the water after the accident and was rushed to hospital.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cricket Sri Lanka make record run chase to beat Zimbabwebullet
2 Matthews Stage winner blasts 'unsportsmanlike' Degenkolbbullet
3 Matthieu Rosset, Laura Marino Historic French triumph in mixed 3m...bullet

Sports

Malaysia's Cheong Jun Hoong poses with her gold medal during the podium ceremony for the women's 10m platform final during the diving competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, on July 19, 2017
Cheong Jun Hoong Malaysia pips China in 10m platform for historic gold
Britain's Chris Froome (R), wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, speaks to France's Romain Bardet during the 17th stage of the Tour de France between Le La Mure and Serre-Chevalier in the French Alps on July 19, 2017
Tour de France Last chance for Bardet on brutal Izoard climb
O.J. Simpson, shown here at his 2008 sentencing hearing, could soon go free if a Nevada parole board rules in his favor on Thursday
O.J. Simpson Disgraced American football star expected to be granted parole
J.C. Cruse was a small-college basketball and American football standout at Albion College before graduating in 2011
J.C. Cruse Doping ban ends US bobsled brakeman's Olympic bid