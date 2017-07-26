Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

Katie Ledecky :  American swimmer wins historic 12th world champs gold

Katie Ledecky American swimmer wins historic 12th world champs gold

The 20-year-old is now the most decorated woman in world swimming championships history as she passed compatriot Missy Franklin.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US Katie Ledecky clocked 15 minutes, 31.82 seconds to win the 1500m freestyle play

US Katie Ledecky clocked 15 minutes, 31.82 seconds to win the 1500m freestyle

(AFP)

Katie Ledecky American swimmer wins historic 12th worlds gold as records tumble
World Aquatic Championships Ledecky in historic tilt at 12th world swimming title
Katie Ledecky American strikes swimming double gold, Sun downs Horton at Worlds
Laureus Awards Bolt, Farah, Thompson among 2017 nominees
Rio 2016 Olympics Games officially closed in brilliant style
Rio 2016 Can the headlines out of the Olympics get any worse?
Olympic Game Rio 2016: Ledecky attains goals she set three years ago
Olympic Games Rio 2016: Ledecky wins 800m freestyle in record time
Rio 2016 Olympic Games Day 6 recap: Phelps wins again, Manuel and Oleksiak tie
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Katie Ledecky of the United States made history on Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win 12 world swimming championship gold medals with victory in the 1500m freestyle.

Ledecky clocked 15 minutes, 31.82 seconds with Spain's Mireia Belmonte taking silver at a huge 19.07secs back, while Italy's Simona Quada rella earned bronze at 22.04.

The 20-year-old is now the most decorated woman in world swimming championships history as she passed compatriot Missy Franklin, who has 11 world titles.

But despite her achievement, Ledecky said winning is not as easy as she makes it look.

"It's hard the other 364 days of the year, it's about putting the work in during practice, so that then I can step up," she said.

"I then know that I have the work in the bank and can post those good times."

This was Ledecky's third gold of these championships -- from a possible six she could finish with -- and she led from the start.

"I was a good position, holding a good pace and held steady there, I probably could have raced a bit harder in the last 50 metres, but I'm still happy with the swim and the time," she said.

The freestyle expert then showed her versatility by being the fastest qualifier from the women's 200m freestyle semi-finals.

She will target her fourth gold of these championships in Wednesday's final as her rivals are left in awe.

"Katie Ledecky is on another planet, so the goal of the race was to win the silver medal. For me, it is gold," said Belmonte.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Yuliya Efimova Finger-wagging swimmer antagonises rival Kingbullet
2 LPGA Kim's sizzling 63 delivers Marathon victorybullet
3 NBA Derrick Rose reportedly agrees one-year deal with Cavaliersbullet

Sports

South Africa's Hashim Amla bats during the second Test against England at Trent Bridge on July 14, 2017
The Oval Hashim Amla puts record knock to back of mind as Oval Test looms
Great Britain's Adam Peaty celebrates a new world record in the men's 50m breaststroke on July 25, 2017
Adam Peaty British swimmer again breaks men's 50m breaststroke world record
China's Xu Jiayu reacts after winning in the men's 100m backstroke final on July 25, 2017
Xu Jiayu China's swimmer claims men's 100m backstroke gold
Receiver Lucky Whitehead, pictured in 2016, was cut from the Dallas Cowboys when it was reported that he had been arrested for shoplifting, but it now appears that the actual perpetrator had given Whitehead's name instead of his own
NFL Police clear Cowboys receiver Whitehead