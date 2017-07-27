Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

Joe Perry :  Superstar fined, given suspended snooker ban over betting breaches

Joe Perry Superstar fined, given suspended snooker ban over betting breaches

Perry, who sits 22nd in the world rankings, placed almost 200 bets during a period from 2009 to 2013, using five different accounts.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
England's Joe Perry plays a shot during his quarter-final match against China's Ding Junhui during the Masters Snooker tournament at Alexandra Palace in London, on January 20, 2017 play

England's Joe Perry plays a shot during his quarter-final match against China's Ding Junhui during the Masters Snooker tournament at Alexandra Palace in London, on January 20, 2017

(AFP/File)

NHL Rasmussen nets for Blackhawks, Ducks keep winning in NHL
NHL Ducks annihilate Bruins, Thornton gets 1,300th point
Stanley Cup Anaheim Ducks suffer first post-season loss as Calgary Flames fight back in play-offs
Returning Zach Parise powers Minnesota Wild past Winnipeg Jets
Tampa Bay Lightning win sixth straight, Anaheim Ducks beaten
Jimmy Butler lifts Chicago Bulls past Minnesota Timberwolves
Detroit Red Wings blitz downs Los Angeles Kings, Ducks win in overtime
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Joe Perry has been fined £2,500 ($3,262) and hit with a suspended three-month ban from snooker after the former World Championship semi-finalist admitted breaching betting rules.

Perry, who sits 22nd in the world rankings, placed almost 200 bets during a period from 2009 to 2013, using five different accounts registered in his name.

The 42-year-old Englishman has been fined by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA), but his ban is suspended until after next year's World Championship.

Perry did not bet on any matches in which he played, and the prospect of a long punishment, or even a lifetime ban, was dismissed by investigators given there was no element of match-fixing.

A statement from the WPBSA said: "After a hearing before the WPBSA disciplinary committee that took place on 18th July 2017 Joe Perry admitted that between 2009 and 2013 he had breached the WPBSA members' rules by placing bets on matches using five different betting accounts in his own name."

"The facts of the case are that between 23rd September 2009 and 3rd June 2013 Mr Perry placed 193 bets on snooker with 5 different online betting operators. None of these bets involved his own matches, but it did include bets on matches in tournaments Mr Perry competed in."

"The bets in question were relatively small in value to a total of £2,806.49 over the four-year period where he made an overall profit of £832.09. There was one account where the betting could not be quantified due to a lack of data."

Perry reached the World Championship last four in 2008, losing to Ali Carter, and won his biggest title when he defeated Mark Williams at the 2015 Players Championship Grand Final in Thailand.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Yuliya Efimova Finger-wagging swimmer antagonises rival Kingbullet
2 Lewis Hamilton Racing driver seeking sixth Formula One Hungarian GPbullet
3 World Championships Le Clos beats Cseh to men's 200m butterfly world...bullet

Sports

Peugeot's French driver Sebastien Loeb gets ready for a start of the Silk Way 2017 between Urumqi and Hami China, on July 17, 2017
Sebastien Loeb Struggling Citroen call ex-champion to test
Italy's Gabriele Detti celebrates after winning the men's 800m freestyle final during the swimming competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, on July 26, 2017
Sun Yang Tired superstar flops as Detti wins 800m freestyle world gold
Kyrie Irving (L) and LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers high five against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland Cavaliers Officials downplay tension between James and Irving
China's Sun Yang, already a winner in the 200m and 400m races in Budapest, said "I spent 70 percent of my energy on the 200m and 400m and I didn't have enough left, when I go back home I will reflect on whether to keep doing the 800m"
In Budapest Sun, Ledecky suffer shock defeats at worlds