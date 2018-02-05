Home > Sports > More Sports >

Jay Ajayi: 5 things you should know about NFL star of Nigerian descent

Jay Ajayi who is of Nigerian descent played and won the 2018 Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jay Ajayi play Jay Ajayi who is of Nigerian descent played and won the 2018 Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Getty Images)
The 2018 Super Bowl, the annual championship game of the NFL held last night at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 to win their first title.

Playing a part in Philadelphia Eagles’ win was Jay Ajayi who is of Nigerian descent.

These are five things you should know about him.

1. Born to Nigerian parents

Jay Ajayi's mum and dad play Jay Ajayi is born to Nigerian parents (Instagram/Jay Ajayi )
 

Full name Oluwadamilola Jonathan Ajayi, the NFL star is born to Nigerian parents. Born in London, Ajayi is a British citizen and fully identifies with it. He was seen carrying the British flag after the Super Bowl win.

2. Understands Yoruba

Jay Ajayi play Jay Ajayi says he understands his parent's language (Instagram/Jay Ajayi)
 

As much as he identifies with his country of birth, Ajayi still holds a lot of connection to Nigeria. He understands Yoruba, his parent’s original language and often puts the Nigerian flag on some of his posts on social media.

I definitely am very in tune with my Nigerian heritage,” Ajayi said in an interview.

Jay Ajayi's parents play Jay Ajayi is very much connected to his Nigerian roots through his relatives (Instagram/Jay Ajayi)

 

Both my parents speak it fluently. And I understand it quite well as well. One thing about Nigerian people is that they are a very determined group of people. They are able to push through a lot of adversity and persevere through a lot of circumstances.”

3. He almost ended up a footballer

Jay Ajayi and his mum play Jay Ajayi pictured here with his mum was first introduced to football (Instagram/Jay Ajayi)
 

Ajayi was first introduced to football before American football by his father Ibe who once worked as a FIFA agent, had connections with a host of clubs in Europe and the Nigerian national team. His younger brother is a professional football player.

4. Arsenal fan

Olivier Giroud and Jay Ajayi play London-born Jay Ajayi is an Arsenal fan (Instagram/Jay Ajayi)

Born in London and a football lover Ajayi fell in love with Arsenal from an early age.

As soon as I came into the world, my dad wouldn't have let me live in the house if I wasn't an Arsenal fan!" he said in an interview with Arsenal TV.

5. Jail term

Jay Ajayi play Jay Ajayi had problems with the law during his days in college (Instagram/Jay Ajayi)
 

Before he became a successful professional NFL star, Ajayi was known for his off field troubles especially during his college days.

He was sentenced to five days in jail in October 2011 after he was arrested for shoplifting. He stole a pair of sweatpants at a local Walmart.

