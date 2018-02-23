Home > Sports > More Sports >

Ivanka arrives in South Korea for Olympics

Olympics Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea

The White House said Trump had asked his eldest daughter -- who is also one of his top advisers -- to travel to Pyeongchang to lead up a "high level delegation".

  • Published:
Ivanka Trump is leading a 'high level delegation' to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics play

Ivanka Trump is leading a 'high level delegation' to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

(POOL/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka arrived in Seoul Friday to attend the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics closing ceremony, where a top North Korean general will also be present.

"We're very very excited to attend the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, to cheer for Team USA and to reaffirm our strong and enduring commitment with people of the Republic of Korea", she said after arriving at Incheon airport on a commercial flight.

The White House said Trump had asked his eldest daughter -- who is also one of his top advisers -- to travel to Pyeongchang to lead up a "high level delegation".

The North will send an eight-member delegation Sunday headed by Kim Yong Chol, a top general who oversees inter-Korean relations for the ruling Workers' Party, Seoul's unification ministry said.

The Games have seen a flurry of cross-border diplomacy, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister and US Vice President Mike Pence both attending the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang earlier this month.

But officials in both Seoul and Washington say there will not be a meeting between Ivanka Trump and Kim Yong Chol.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 2018 Winter Olympics How Nigeria's women's Bobsled team missed out on medalsbullet
2 Nigeria’s Women’s Bobsled Team Seun, Ngozi, Akuoma dance ‘Shoki’ on...bullet
3 Victor Oladipo NBA star wears Black Panther mask during slam dunk...bullet

Related Articles

Winter Olympics South Korean MPs demand execution of North's delegate
Kim Jong-Un North Korea calls UN chief 'henchman' of the US
Moon Jae-In Seoul picks up $260-per-meal tab for N. Korea delegates: reports
Rio de Janeiro Brazil's senate approves military intervention
UN Japan reports suspected North Korea sanctions breach
Michel Temer Brazil's President announces new security ministry to combat violence
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State to N.Korea on talks: 'I'm listening'
Yuzuru Hanyu 'Ice Prince' reigns with second skating gold
Ester Ledecka Czech snowboarder wins shock Olympic super-G, Vonn sixth

Sports

Olympic Athletes from Russia's Alina Zagitova skates to women's figure skating gold on Friday at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games
Alina Zagitova Russian ice princess 'can't believe' fairytale Olympic gold
Simidele Adeagbo
Simidele Adeagbo Nigerian Skeleton athlete believes her 2018 Winter Olympics campaign will inspire women
Nadezhda Sergeyeva has become Russia's second doping case of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Winter Olympics Fresh Russian doping case overshadows Zagitova magic
Entrepreneurs and sports companies battle as tournament breaks new ground in Nigeria
Africa Fencing Championship Entrepreneurs and sports companies battle as tournament breaks new ground in Nigeria