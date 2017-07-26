Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

He Zi :  Chinese Olympic diving champion retires at 26

He Zi Chinese Olympic diving champion retires at 26

He, who won gold in the synchronised 3m springboard competition at the 2012 London Olympics, said she had taken an 11-month break.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
He Zi won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where fellow diver Qin Kai proposed to her play

He Zi won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where fellow diver Qin Kai proposed to her

(AFP/File)

NHL Senators force decider as Penguins downed in playoffs
Donald Trump 5 sporting interests of US President-elect
George Ford England's fly-half rules out joining father at Toulon
Aaron Cruden New Zealand fly-half signs Montpellier deal
Gao Hongbo China football coach quits after Uzbek defeat
Real Madrid La Liga club to appeal against EU ruling on 'illegal aid'
He Zi Chinese divers get engaged on Olympic medal stage
MotoGP MotoGP: Valentino Rossi seeks Italian GP win
Nemani Nadolo Crusaders' Nemani Nadolo hit with four-week ban
NRL Eels' Semi Radradra dismisses code-switch reports
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chinese Olympic diving champion He Zi has reluctantly retired aged 26 citing a nagging foot injury and her joy at expecting to become a mother this year.

He, who won gold in the synchronised 3m springboard competition at the 2012 London Olympics, said she had taken an 11-month break after the 2016 Rio Games.

But she said on her Weibo microblogging account that her injury returned recently after a three-hour walk and she could not even step on the floor barefoot after staying home for five days.

"Sometimes when I could not sleep at night I was always thinking about continuing training, but how? (The injury) relapses even when I walk. How can I continue a large amount of diving every day?" she wrote.

"Don't ask me why I choose to leave this early under such good condition, or whether I would regret or feel pity, my only regret is that I have not fully demonstrated my value."

The diver earned a silver medal in Rio, but the moment is best remembered by the marriage proposal made by fellow Olympic medallist Qin Kai, also a diver, who got down on one knee just after she stepped off the podium.

"I have fought for this diving career for 20 years and I should start fighting for my own small family from now on. Last year I was an athlete but this year I am a wife and going to be a mother," He wrote on Weibo.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Yuliya Efimova Finger-wagging swimmer antagonises rival Kingbullet
2 LPGA Kim's sizzling 63 delivers Marathon victorybullet
3 NBA Derrick Rose reportedly agrees one-year deal with Cavaliersbullet

Sports

Receiver Lucky Whitehead, pictured in 2016, was cut from the Dallas Cowboys when it was reported that he had been arrested for shoplifting, but it now appears that the actual perpetrator had given Whitehead's name instead of his own
NFL Police clear Cowboys receiver Whitehead
American Katie Ledecky celebrates on the podium after the women's 1500m freestyle final on July 25, 2017
Katie Ledecky American swimmer wins historic 12th worlds gold as records tumble
Researchers found striking evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy in 110 of the 111 donated brains of players who played in the National Football League
NFL Brain damage found in 110 of 111 deceased players
Motorsports are enjoying a boom across China, from the high-profile two-week long Silk Way odyssey, to the hundreds of local car rallies, motocross events and touring car championships that take place every year
Petrolheads Motorsports boom in China