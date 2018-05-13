Home > Sports > More Sports >

Hamilton wins Formula One Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona

Formula One Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish GP

Lewis Hamilton wins his second Formula One Grand Prix race of the season.

Lewis Hamilton play Hamilton wins in Barcelona (Formula One)
Mercedes Lewis Hamilton has emerged winner of the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona ahead of teammates Valteri Bottas and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Speaking after his victory Hamilton stated that he was pleased with his car and also praised the supporters.

He said, "Today I felt a synergy with the car that I hadn't been feeling all year. The fans were incredible."

 

After back to back victories in Azerbaijan and Barcelona Hamilton has risen to the top of the driver standing with 95 points ahead of Sebastian Vettel who won the Bahrain Grand Prix. who has 78points.

 

The Formula One series continues with the Monaco Grand Prix scheduled for Circuit de Monaco on Sunday, May 27.

