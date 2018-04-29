Home > Sports > More Sports >

Formula One : Lewis Hamilton wins Azerbaijan GP

Formula One Lewis Hamilton wins Azerbaijan GP

Lewis Hamilton wins his first Formula One Grand Prix race of the season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Formula One play Hamilton wins in Baku (Formula One)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton has emerged winner of the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead Ferrari's Kimi Räikkönen and Force India's Sergio Perez.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammates Valteri Bottas was in cruise control going into the final laps but was forced to retire.

Speaking after the race Hamilton stateed that his teammate deserved to win but he never gave up coming rom behind.

"It was quite an emotional race. Valtteri deserved the win. It feels odd to be up here but I didn't give up." Hamilton said.

 

Daniel Ricciardo could not reach the podium after triumph in the Chinese Grand Prix as he collided with Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen.

 

The Formula One series continues with the Spanish Grand Prix scheduled for Barcelona on Sunday,  May 13

More to follow.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Arike Ogunbowale 5 things you should know about American basketball star...bullet
2 Formula One Lewis Hamilton wins Azerbaijan GPbullet
3 Gold Coast 2018 2 Nigerian coaches, one athlete disappear in...bullet

Related Articles

Formula One Daniel Ricciardo wins Chinese GP
Formula 1 Sebestian Vettel wins Bahrain GP

Sports

Victor Oladipo
Pulse Opinion How Victor Oladipo became the most improved player in the NBA
Ebikewenimo Welson of Nigeria competes against Azhar Hussain of Pakistan
Gold Coast 2018 Nigerian Commonwealth wrestlers get N13.9m
Divine Oduduru
Pulse Opinion Oduduru’s progress at Texas Tech highlights worrying decline of talent development in Nigeria
Divine Oduduru
Divine Oduduru Nigerian sprinter breaks 14-year school record in the U.S