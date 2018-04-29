news

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton has emerged winner of the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead Ferrari's Kimi Räikkönen and Force India's Sergio Perez.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammates Valteri Bottas was in cruise control going into the final laps but was forced to retire.

Speaking after the race Hamilton stateed that his teammate deserved to win but he never gave up coming rom behind.

"It was quite an emotional race. Valtteri deserved the win. It feels odd to be up here but I didn't give up." Hamilton said.

Daniel Ricciardo could not reach the podium after triumph in the Chinese Grand Prix as he collided with Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen.

The Formula One series continues with the Spanish Grand Prix scheduled for Barcelona on Sunday, May 13

More to follow.