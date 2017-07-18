Ezekiel Elliott :  Cowboys star involved in bar altercation

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a late-night scuffle at a bar that left a security guard needing hospital treatment, several media reports said Monday.

Elliott, 21, was not arrested in the incident which took place at a bar in Dallas on Sunday.

A 30-year-old bouncer said he had been physically assaulted but was unable to confirm the identity of his assailant, a Dallas police statement said.

"The disturbance involved a 30-year-old male victim who stated he had been physically assaulted," the statement read.

"According to the report, the victim did not know who assaulted him. The victim was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries."

Several US media outlets reported that Elliott was involved in the altercation with the man.

The incident comes with Elliott already sweating on the outcome of an NFL investgation stemming from a 2016 accusation of domestic violence.

Elliott was accused by a former girlfriend of dragging her out of a car in Columbus, Ohio.

Police did not press charges in the case but the NFL launched its own investigation to determine whether Elliott had breached the league's domestic violence code.

Recent reports have said the NFL is preparing to impose a one or two-game suspension on Elliott over the case.

Elliott exploded onto the NFL scene last year in his rookie season after being chosen fourth overall by the Cowboys in the 2016 draft.

The running back averaged more than 100 rushing yards per game, finishing the regular season with 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.