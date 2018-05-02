Drake gets into altercation with Cavs player during NBA game

news

Canadian rapper Drake got into altercations with Cleveland Cavaliers player Kendrick Perkins during the NBA Playoffs game against Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, May 1.

Drake was at the Air Canada Centre where Raptors hosted Cavaliers in Game One of the Eastern Conference Playoff .

The rapper who is a huge fan of the Raptors and also serves as a global ambassador for the team is usually seen courtside during games.

On Tuesday, he got into his usual casual courtside seat where he got into an altercation with Kendrick Perkins of the Cavs.

The altercation started when Drake overhead Perkins trashing talker Raptors player Serge Ibaka.

“What happened was I was talking to my old teammate Serge (Ibaka) walking into halftime telling him ‘We about to win this game,' and Drake butted in talking [stuff] to me,” Perkins told ESPN.

“So I said something back to him, he said something slick so I said something back: 'Sit your ass down and watch the game'.”

Drake and Perkins were also filmed exchanging words at the end of the game which the Cavs won 113-112 to take a 1-0 lead in the PlayOffs.