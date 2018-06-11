Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > More Sports >

Divine Oduduru wins NCAA 200m title for Texas Tech University

Divine Oduduru Nigerian sprinter gave them the ‘Urhobo' dance after winning 200m for his US university

Immediately after his win was confirmed, the Urhobo-born sprinter broke into the traditional dance of his tribe.

  • Published:
Divine Oduduru play Divine Oduduru wins NCAA 200m title for Texas Tech University (Twitter/Tech Athletics)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru broke into full ‘Urhobo' dance after he won the 200m title for Texas Tech University at the 2018 National Collegiate of Athletics Association (NCAA) championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Oduduru continued with his amazing performances of 2018 with a 20.28s finish in Eugene, Oregon to win the 200m title for Texas Tech on Saturday, June 9.

Immediately after his win was confirmed, the Urhobo-born sprinter broke into a traditional dance done by flaring the arms in rhythm.

Divine Oduduru play Divine Oduduru goes into full ‘Urhobo' dance after winning 200m for his US university (Twitter/Tech Athletics)

 

The dance is very common among the Urobos, a tribe in the Niger Delta area of Nigeria.

I told God, I said ‘God, if you make me win this race, I’m going to dance a dance that shows the Lord that I’m grateful,’” the 21-year-old is quoted to say by the Twitter handle of his school Texas Tech.

 

It’s the dream of every student-athlete to get to the national meet,” Oduduru also told the school’s official website.

Coming over and winning it, I’m very happy. I want to say thank you to my coach and my teammates and everyone who made today a reality. I appreciate God for having those people around me.

Oduduru joins the great

Oduduru has thus joined such Nigeria greats as Olapade Adenike, George Ogbeide, Clement Chukwu, Blessing Okagbare and Tobiloba Amusan among others who have been crowned NCAA champions.

Divine Oduduru play Oduduru has had a fantastic year so far for the Texas Tech (Twitter/Tech Athletics)

 

Oduduru in 2016 was admitted to Texas Technology University in the United States on scholarship.

Now a sophomore, Oduduru has been a hit at the University in 2018.

In February, he smashed Texas Tech college’s 20-year-old 200-meter indoor record with a time of 20.49s to win the 200m at the Texas Tech Track & Field Red Raider Invitational.

He also broke the school’s 14-year 100m record with a finish of  10.10s to emerge the winner in a 100m invitational event in April.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 2018 NBA finals Golden State Warriors blow out Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0...bullet
2 Divine Oduduru The Nigerian athlete who just beat a 20-year-old record...bullet
3 Mike Tyson Former Boxing champion wants to fight in WWE againbullet

Related Articles

Divine Oduduru Nigerian sprinter breaks 14-year school record in the U.S
Divine Oduduru The Nigerian athlete who just beat a 20-year-old record in America
Divine Oduduru Sprinter says Rio Olympics an eye-opener
Divine Oduduru Nigerian sprinter gets scholarship to university in the US
Pulse Opinion Oduduru’s progress at Texas Tech highlights worrying decline of talent development in Nigeria
Divine Oduduru Nigerian sprinter wins 3 titles in the U.S

Sports

Nicknamed the "Sao Paulo Swallow" for her ability to dominate the net, Bueno was a teen prodigy despite having no formal coaching, according to the International Hall of Fame, which she entered in 1978
Maria Bueno Legendary Brazilian tennis player dies
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open game against Sharapova
Serena Williams Tennis star pulls out of French Open game against Sharapova
LeBron James
LeBron James ‘Do better tomorrow’ Cavs star tells journalists as he walks out of post-match press conference
Nigerian Wrestlers
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth athletes lament after visiting Buhari