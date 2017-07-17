D’Tigers to play Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, DR Congo in AfroBasket

Nigeria’s senior basketball team, D’Tigers will face Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, DR Congo in the group stage of the upcoming 2017 AfroBasket.

Nigeria are the defending champions of the AfroBasket following their historic win in Tunisia 2015 .

The draw for the for the 2017 edition which will be co-hosted by Tunisia and Senegal from September 8 to September 16 held in Mauritius on Sunday, July 16.

While champions Nigeria have been placed in Group A, Angola, Central Africa, Morocco and Uganda will battle the two top spots in Group B.

Host Tunisia, Guinea, Rwanda and Cameroon will compete in Group C while Group D has co-host Senegal, Mozambique, Egypt and South Africa.

Tunisia will host two Groups in Tunis while the other groups will play their matches in Senegal, Dakar.

The semi-finals will be played in Tunis where the final will also be played.

The 2017 AfroBasket will determine which African national basketball teams will qualify for the 2017 FIBA Africa Championship.

Nigeria have just one AfroBasket title which they won in 2015, beating overwhelming favourites Angola.

The D’Tigers have been to 14 AfroBasket tournaments since their first participation in 1972.