Czech MotoGP :  Marc Marquez fastest in free practice for tournament

World championship leader Marc Marquez was fastest for Honda in the first three free practice sessions for the Czech MotoGP on Saturday.

The three-time world champion from Spain lead the way 0.171sec ahead of compatriot and teammate Dani Pedrosa with Italian Valentino Rossi third fastest for Yamaha at 0.388.

Qualifying for Sunday's race takes place later on Saturday.

Free practice times:

1. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 1:55.370, 2. Dani Pedrosa (ESP/Honda) at 0.171sec, 3. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 0.388, 4. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 0.403, 5. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 0.407, 6. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/LCR Honda) 0.449, 7. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 0.501, 8. Johann Zarco (FRA/Yamaha Tech3) 0.525, 9. Jorge Lorenzo (ESP/Ducati) 0.599, 10. Loris Baz (FRA/Ducati) 0.807, 11. Jonas Folger (GER/ Yamaha Tech3) 0.898, 12. Andrea Iannone (ITA/Suzuki) 0.910, 13. Hector Barbera (ESP/Ducati) 0.950, 14. Pol Espargaro (ESP/KTM) 0.980, 15. Alvaro Bautista (ESP/Ducati) 1.297