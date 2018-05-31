Home > Sports > More Sports >

Commonwealth athletes lament after visiting Buhari

Nigerian athletes to the 2018 Commonwealth Games have expressed displeasure with just a presidential handshake.

Nigerian Wrestlers play Nigerian contingent to the 2018 Commonwealth Games received handshakes from the president (Twitter/Daniel Igali)
Nigerian athletes to the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia have lamented visiting President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa for a handshake reward.

The Nigerian contingent to the games were hopeful that their efforts in bringing glory to the nation will be rewarded by the president but only turned out to be handshake with transportation allowances.

In a report by ACL Sports, some of the athletes expressed their displeasure about the outcome of proceedings.

Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria celebrates victory over Pooja Dhanda of India in the Women's Freestyle 57 kg Gold Medal match play Nigeria's wrestling team contributed eight medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (Hannah Peters Getty Images)

In the report, an athlete to the games whose name was withheld was utterly disappointed with the Buhari led administration after athletes to the 2014 edition of the games were rewarded handsomely by the previous administration.

He said, “How can the Federal Government give us handshake after our outstanding performances at the 2018 Commonwealth Games? In 2014, gold medalists were given 2.5 million naira, silver medalists 1.5 million naira and bronze medalists 1 million naira by the past administration. It’s a big shame.

“Those who came by road collected 20,000 naira, while athletes who came by air got 60,000 naira. The money is not sufficient at all”

Athletes to the games were promised financial rewards of The 5,000 dollars, 3,000 dollars and 2,000 dollars for Gold, Silver and Bronze winners which were received, however, the athletes believe there should have been an incentive for the team as ambassadors and record breakers.

Another unnamed athlete said, “The minister misled the Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo by saying he rewarded us. The 5,000 dollars, 3,000 dollars and 2,000 dollars given to us was for winning medals. The government ought to host us as good ambassadors of our great nation

“I want to commend those who absconded from the camp after the Commonwealth Games. I’m sure they’ll be happy wherever they may be. I regret ever returning to Nigeria after the games.

“Foreign athletes that either participated or stayed were given 8,000 dollars, are they more superior than the home-based athletes?”

Governor Dickson and Blessing Oborududu play Governor Dickson rewarded the wrestlers with financially (ACL Sports)

Commonwealth contingents rewarded by Bayelsa state governor

The wrestling team to the games were rewarded with a total sum of N13.9 million naira by Bayelsa state governor Seriake Dickson, for their impressive performance at the games.

Daniel Igali President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation said on his Twitter handle, “It was a handshake.  But we watched a documentary for 30 mins. So....”

 

Team Nigeria to the 2018 Commonwealth Games finished ninth with a medal haul of 9 gold, 9 silver, and 6 bronze.

