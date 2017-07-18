Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

Chen Aisen Gold for Chinese duo in men's 10m synchro

The duo scored perfect 10s in the six-dive final, earning 498.48 points, well ahead of Russian pair Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev.

China's Chen Aisen and Yang Hao compete in the men's 10m platform synchro final on July 17, 2017 play

China's Chen Aisen and Yang Hao compete in the men's 10m platform synchro final on July 17, 2017

(AFP)

Chinese duo Chen Aisen and Yang Hao cruised to gold in the men's synchronised 10m platform at the world aquatics championships in Budapest on Monday.

The duo scored perfect 10s in the six-dive final, earning 498.48 points, well ahead of Russian pair Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev on 458.85 points.

The title, China's fifth diving gold so far in Budapest from seven events, was the 21-year-old Chen's second world 10m synchro gold.

"We are glad to win with this new formation. There were strong pairs, so we should be delighted with this result," said Chen, who switched partner to Yang, 19, after winning gold in Rio last year with Lin Yue.

The 2013 world champions from Germany, Patrick Hausding and Sascha Klein, who finished second behind the Chinese duo at all four FINA World Series meets this season, came third (440.82).

Britons Thomas Daley and Daniel Goodfellow, Olympic bronze medallists in Rio, finished fourth (418.02).

