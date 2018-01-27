news

Dane tennis star Caroline Wozniacki has won her first Grand Slam champion after beating Simona Halep to lift the Australian Open women's title.

Wozniacki, playing in her third grand slam final, beat Halep, 7-6 3-6 6-4 victory in a game that two hours and 49 minutes.

The 27-year-old will now return to world No 1 position exactly six years after she last led women's tennis.

"I dreamt of this moment for so many years, it's a dream come true," said Wozniacki.

"It was an incredible match, an incredible fight. I'm sorry I had to win Simona. I was a nervous wreack this morning I wanted to win so badly."

After taking a medical timeout, Wozniacki took the third set by breaking twice.

She now wins the £2.3 million cheque that comes with winning the title.

She was the more positive from the start of the game in Melbourne, forcing two break points at 1-0. She netted a forehand on the first but forced a groundstroke error on the second and held to go 3-0 up.

At 5-3 she was pegged back and she complained about some crowd noise. It was with ease that she took a 7-2 lead but missed break points at 1-1 in the second.

After the next two games, Halep called on the doctor to have her blood pressure checked.

Halep took the lead as she fired a forehand into the corner on break point to go 5-3 up.

After faltering in the second set, Wozniacki got things right and sealed the break 2-0 with a forehand. She however broke in a marathon third game as it was 2-1 after 34 minutes.

Halep's next backhand broke in the next game and fell behind 3-4.