Home > Sports > More Sports >

Caroline Wozniacki beats Halep to win Australian Open women's title

Caroline Wozniacki Dane tennis star beats Halep to win Australian Open women's title

Wozniacki, playing in her third grand slam final,  beat Halep, 7-6 3-6 6-4 victory in a game that two hours and 49 minutes.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Caroline Wozniacki play Caroline Wozniacki (REUTERS)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dane tennis star Caroline Wozniacki has won her first Grand Slam champion after beating Simona Halep to lift the Australian Open women's title.

Wozniacki, playing in her third grand slam final, beat Halep, 7-6 3-6 6-4 victory  in a game that two hours and 49 minutes.

The 27-year-old  will now return to world No 1 position exactly six years after she last led women's tennis.

"I dreamt of this moment for so many years, it's a dream come true," said Wozniacki.

Caroline Wozniacki play Wozniaki is the first Danish tennis player to win a grand slam tournament with her Australian Open win (Getty Images)

 

"It was an incredible match, an incredible fight. I'm sorry I had to win Simona. I was a nervous wreack this morning I wanted to win so badly."

After taking a medical timeout, Wozniacki took the third set by breaking twice.

She now wins the £2.3 million cheque that comes with winning the title.

She was the more positive from the start of the game in Melbourne, forcing two break points at 1-0. She netted a forehand on the first but forced a groundstroke error on the second and held to go 3-0 up.

Simona Halep play Halep (REUTERS)

 

At 5-3 she was pegged back and she complained about some crowd noise.  It was with ease that she took a 7-2 lead but missed break points at 1-1 in the second.

After the next two games, Halep called on the doctor to have her blood pressure checked.

Halep took the lead as she fired a forehand into the corner on break point to go 5-3 up.

After faltering in the second set, Wozniacki got things right and sealed the break 2-0 with a forehand. She however broke in a marathon third game as it was 2-1 after 34 minutes.

Halep's next backhand broke in the next game and fell behind 3-4.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Caroline Wozniacki Dane tennis star beats Halep to win Australian Open...bullet
2 Australian Open Federer eases to final, Babos, Mladenovic wins Women's...bullet
3 Bobsled Women All you need to know about the Nigerian history-making...bullet

Related Articles

WTA Hong Kong Open Rampant Wozniacki blasts past slumping Bouchard
WTA Venus at number one? Could happen at Finals
WTA Wozniacki storms into tournament's season-end final
WTA Venus Williams, Wozniacki set for season-end final
WTA Wozniacki ends Williams jinx to win finals in Singapore

Sports

LeBron James
LeBron James Cavs star is now the youngest to make 30,000 points in the NBA
Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga
Bobsled Women Serena Williams is excited to watch Nigeria at Winter Olympics
commonwealth games
Habu Gumel 10 Nigerian athletes benefiting from Commonwealth Games scholarship
North and South Korean athletes to march under a unified flag
Winter Olympics North and South Korean athletes to march under a unified flag