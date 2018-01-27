Wozniacki, playing in her third grand slam final, beat Halep, 7-6 3-6 6-4 victory in a game that two hours and 49 minutes.
The 27-year-old will now return to world No 1 position exactly six years after she last led women's tennis.
"I dreamt of this moment for so many years, it's a dream come true," said Wozniacki.
"It was an incredible match, an incredible fight. I'm sorry I had to win Simona. I was a nervous wreack this morning I wanted to win so badly."
After taking a medical timeout, Wozniacki took the third set by breaking twice.
She now wins the £2.3 million cheque that comes with winning the title.
She was the more positive from the start of the game in Melbourne, forcing two break points at 1-0. She netted a forehand on the first but forced a groundstroke error on the second and held to go 3-0 up.
At 5-3 she was pegged back and she complained about some crowd noise. It was with ease that she took a 7-2 lead but missed break points at 1-1 in the second.
After the next two games, Halep called on the doctor to have her blood pressure checked.
Halep took the lead as she fired a forehand into the corner on break point to go 5-3 up.
After faltering in the second set, Wozniacki got things right and sealed the break 2-0 with a forehand. She however broke in a marathon third game as it was 2-1 after 34 minutes.
Halep's next backhand broke in the next game and fell behind 3-4.