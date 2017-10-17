Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

Aruna Quadri recruits Martin Adomeit for 2017 ITTF World Cup

Aruna Quadri Nigerian tennis star recruits former German national team coach for 2017 ITTF World Cup

This will be the third time that Quadri will be personally working with Adomeit.

  Published:
Aruna Quadri and Martin Adomeit play Aruna Quadri will be working with German coach Martin Adomeit for the 2017 ITTF World Cup (Twitter/AQttennis )
Nigerian tennis star Aruna Quadri has recruited former German national team coach Martin Adomeit ahead of the 2017 ITTF World Cup.

Quadri has been without a coach for a while, working with fellow tennis player Olajide Omotayo and coaches at his club, Sporting Clube de Portugal.

Congratulations bro ****We made history.. polish open 2017 #emo#8J+PvA==##.. #motivated#

A post shared by olajide omotayo (@olajideomot4real) on

 

Ahead of the 2017 ITTF World Cup which will hold from 20th to 22nd of October, Nigeria’s top-ranked tennis player will work with Adomeit who has been hired by Joola, -sportswear brand- the kit sponsor of Quadri.

Aruna Quadri play Aruna Quadri is preparing for the 2017 ITTF World Cup. (Twitter/ittfworld)

ALSO READ: Aruna Quadri wins 2017 Polish Open

The 29-year-old worked with the German at the 2014 ITTF World Cup when he reached the quarter-final stage, the first African player to do that.

He also worked with Adomeit who was part of Nigeria’s technical crew to the 2015 African Games. Quadri and his Nigerian teammates beat Egypt in the final of the men’s team event to win the title.

Martin Adomeit play Martin Adomeit has led the German national team to a lot of successes (International Table Tennis Federation)

 

Adomeit, a former table tennis player,  led the German women's national team to several international successes.

As a coach, he led the German women's team to three consecutive European league titles and the two back to European Ladies Team Cup in 1998 and 1999.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

