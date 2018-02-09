Home > Sports > More Sports >

Nigeria now has 9 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze medals.

The medals keep coming in for Nigeria at the 2018 Africa Wrestling Championships

  • Published:
Wrestling Championship play Nigeria Wrsetlers are doing the country proud at the African Wrestling Championships (The Nation)
More wins for Team Nigeria, as they now have a total of nine gold, five silver and seven bronze medals at the ongoing Africa Wrestling Championships holding in Port Harcourt.

Damilola Fayolemi and Ntem Moses Ifiok added to Nigeria’s medal haul at the Wrestling Championship.

In the Greco-Roman event for cadet, Ntem won a silver in the 60kg category, while Damilola won a bronze medal in the 60kg category.

Gold medals

Nigeria had a massive haul of medals in the Cadet women freestyle event.

Yetunde Oluwatuyi won a gold medal in the 40kg category, Esther Kolawole in the 61kg category, Mercy Adekuoroye in the 53kg category, Esther Kolawole in the 61kg category and Cecilia James in the 69kg category.

Wrestling championships play Action continues till 11th of February 2018 (stargist)

More medals

Some of Nigeria’s Wrestlers in the Cadet women freestyle event could not pick up Gold medal, nevertheless put up a good showing at the championship.

Natasha Davids Essien won a silver medal in the 76kg category, while Aina Ohida won a bronze medal in the 49kg category, so did Jumoke Adekoye in the 57kg category.

Niigeria's total medal haul is 9 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze medals.

Nigeria were unable to get medals in the wrestling event at the 2016 Rio Olympics but were successful at the 2017 African Wrestling Championships in Morocco.

The African wrestling championship continues as more wrestlers are set to compete in cadet freestyle men event.

The competition comes to an end on Sunday, February 11.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

