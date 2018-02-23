Africa Fencing Championship breaks new ground in Nigeria

news

The African Fencing Championship scheduled to hold for the first time in Nigeria is shining like a beacon to entrepreneurs, social influencers, sports journalists and companies.

The Nigerian Fencing Federation has been awarded the rights to host the 2018 Junior/Cadet African Fencing Championships in Lagos, Nigeria. The Championships will take place from the 26th of February to the 5th of March 2018, 8am – 7pm Daily.

Sports journalists are excited by a fresh breath of classic sports. They gear up to get on board the championship. Entrepreneurs would find something new to invest in, and new avenues to explore. Social influencers would tap into the classic and aesthetic appeal of the game of fencing to create social activities and opportunities to boost their brands and businesses.

This is the first International fencing tournament in Nigeria. It has been officially endorsed by Lagos State. His Excellency, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, along with several top International (FIE Delegates) and local dignitaries will be present, including the world richest Russian and FIE President, Alisher Usmanov.

As Nigeria opens its doors to over 150 countries to attend this epic event; it invariably opens vistas of opportunities to the tourism industry. The ever-ready-to-do-business crowd in Lagos, Nigeria would definitely carve out a niche to make good of this opportunity. In the end, it would not only be the fencing contestants that wins, but the citizens of Nigeria who benefits from the corporate, social and economic outcome of the elite sports tournament.

The J/C AFC is an Internationally recognised and FIE (Switzerland) approved tournament, that provides a platform for fencers across Africa’s 31 registered nations to compete for World Points; leading them to the Olympics. The tournament would pull in thousands of fencers, delegates and spectators from all other African countries inclusive of Nigeria,

Participating Countries comprise all registered African countries, being a minimum of 150 fencers.

Fencing is one of the five sports featured in the Olympics and modern Pentathlon. The tournament is expected to draw in a diverse audience. The Teslim Balogun Stadium being the venue is set to sit a capacity of 3,000 – 4,000 PD fencing spectators.

For media inquiries please contact: Azubuike- 08028415675.

This is a featured post.