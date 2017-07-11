Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

2024 and 2028 Olympics :  Paris, LA both poised to win race to host Games

2024 and 2028 Olympics Paris, LA both poised to win race to host Games

The IOC meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland had initially been forecast as a key stage in the battle for 2024.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The International Olympic Committee is anxious to lock in two low-risk, high-quality bids from cities with a record of successfully staging major sporting events play

The International Olympic Committee is anxious to lock in two low-risk, high-quality bids from cities with a record of successfully staging major sporting events

(AFP/File)

2024-28 Olympics Double hosting decision close
Olympic Games LA bid 'not only about 2024'
2024 Olympic Games LA say 'focused' on 2024 after reported 2028 deal
2024 Olympics 'Why wait for '28?' say LA bid chiefs as venues shine
Olympics LA mayor vows to bring back to US
2024 Olympics Battle heats up as IOC heads to LA
2024 Olympic Games Los Angeles Olympic bid wary of Obama repeat
2024 Olympics Paris, Los Angeles in Denmark to press bids
2024 Olympics No ultimatum from LA chiefs
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The International Olympic Committee is poised to hand the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games to Paris and Los Angeles on Tuesday with a landmark double hosting deal set to be approved.

The IOC meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland had initially been forecast as a key stage in the battle for 2024, with teams from the French capital and California mega-city making fresh pitches to voters.

But the Paris-Los Angeles rivalry has been muted by an IOC plan to ensure that both cities come out as winners.

The IOC, which has struggled to attract prospective hosts given the enormous cost of staging the Games, did not want to turn either city away.

So IOC chief Thomas Bach pushed a plan to have both 2024 and 2028 awarded together at the organisation's main annual meeting in Peru in September.

The Olympic logo outside the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland play

The Olympic logo outside the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland

(AFP)

That proposal, endorsed by Olympic executives last month, is expected to be rubber-stamped by the IOC's roughly 100 members on Tuesday.

With no other cities in the running, the vote would effectively guarantee hosting rights to Paris and Los Angeles.

And it looks increasingly likely that Paris will go first.

The French side has insisted it was exclusively focused on 2024, the centenary anniversary of the last Games in Paris.

Los Angeles, which last hosted in 1984, has indicated it was open to waiting four more years.

Both bids came to Lausanne with top-level political support.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been a vocal advocate of Paris 2024, met IOC top brass on Monday on a tour of the Olympic Museum, set on a hilltop overlooking Lake Geneva.

Olympic values

Macron portrayed the Olympics as a beacon of hope amid a deeply trouble political climate.

"In a fractured world where tensions are resurgent, we need the values of peace and tolerance that the Olympic movement illustrates and embodies strongly," Macron told reporters.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, like Macron avoided commenting on a battle over 2024, but described the Olympic movement as a "good and true" force during "this crazy moment in the world."

The mayor, a prominent member of the US Democratic Party, toured the museum ahead of Macron, accompanied by a team that included Los Angeles bid chief Casey Wasserman and former sprint champion Michael Johnson.

He told reporters his goal was to "bring America back to the Olympics and the Olympics back to America".

Both cities will aim to sell their bids at Tuesday's IOC meeting, with Macron likely speaking as part of the French presentation.

Bach has already endorsed Paris and Los Angeles as model hosts, praising their efforts to trim costs by using existing or temporary venues, something the IOC hopes will become a growing trend.

The Olympic movement has been stained by Games that erected grand multi-million dollar facilities that were left to crumble and rot.

"It truly is a tale of two great Olympic cities," said a report released last week by the 2024 Evaluation Commission.

Bach said Monday he was eyeing a "win-win-win" result from the 2024 bidding process, with Paris, Los Angeles and the IOC emerging victorious.

Assuming IOC members approve the double-hosting plan, Bach said formal discussions will begin with both camps, with a goal of reaching consensus on which city goes first.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nneka Ogwumike Nigerian-born basketball star goes nude for ESPN The Magazinebullet
2 Sebastian Vettel Racing driver claims Bottas start at Austrian GP was...bullet
3 Tour De France Second Tour blow for Germans Bora as Majka quitsbullet

Sports

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (L) and International Olympic Committee President Germany's Thomas Bach speak during their visit to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne on July 10, 2017
Olympics LA mayor vows to bring back to US
Britain's Chris Froome of team Sky reacts after the fourth stage of Tour de Romandie UCI protour cycling race, a 163,5 km ride from Domdidier to Leysin on April 29, 2017 in Leysin
In Italy Froome and Aru insist barge was 'genuine mistake'
Tour de France cyclists will be resting after a gruelling ninth stage of the race that saw five riders crash out
Tour de France Froome and Tour rivals dust down after hectic week
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton missed out on a podium place at the Austrian Grand Prix on July 9, 2017
Austrian GP Downcast Hamilton 'gave it everything' in competition