2018 WWE Backlash: Randy Orton beaten, Roman Reigns shines

A recap of what happened at the 2018 WWE Backlash on Sunday.

  • Published:
Randy Orton and Jess Hardy play 2018 WWE Backlash: Randy Orton beaten, Roman Reigns shines (Twitter/WWE)
Randy Orton who was one of the biggest names in wrestling was beaten at the 2018 Backlash, WWE’s second biggest night of the year (after WrestleMania) on Sunday, May 6.

Staged in Newark, New Jersey, Orton was beaten by Jess Hardy for the United States Championship.

In a very short match, Orton first hit Hardy from the second rope but in a countering move, Hardy hot Orton before a Swanton Bomb for the pin.

Roman Reigns also had a fantastic night, beaten Samoa Joe via pinfall in a non-title fight.

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn via pinfall in a championship match.

 

The dull fight only became interesting when partners Owens and Zayn started exchanging blows. Zayn went on to push Owens into the ring where he was pinned as his partner watched.

In other fights, Seth Rollins beat The Miz via pinfall to retain the Intercontinental Championship while Nia beat Alexa Bliss via pinfall to retain the Raw Women’s Championship.

Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles play AJ Styles and Nakamura's fight ended in a draw (Twitter/WWE)

 

For the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Carmella beat Charlotte Flair to retain the title while AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE Championship fight ended in a draw.

