2018 NBA finals: Golden State Warriors Vs Cleveland Cavaliers

2018 NBA finals Warriors beat Cavs 124-114 to take a 1-0 lead

Here are all the updates on the 2018 NBA finals between the Warriors and Cavaliers.

Steph Curry play Steph leads the Warriors to a 1-0 lead over the Cavaliers (NBA)
The Golden State Warriors met with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth straight NBA finals on Thursday, May 31, after both sides emerged winners of the Western and Eastern Conference finals

2018 NBA Finals Game 1

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-114 in overtime to take a 1-0 lead in the 2018 NBA finals.

Steph Curry was again at his best top scoring for the Warriors with 29 points and nine assists and was helped by Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson who also contributed 26 and 24 points respectively.

The @warriors take 1-0 #NBAFinals lead with 124-114 OT victory!

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on

 

Lebron James scored 51 points for the Cavaliers but had little help from his teammates as they succumbed to a 10 point defeat.

JR Smith put in a lacklustre performance in which saw him reverse the ball when he could have won the game for the Cavs.

Lebron James and Kevin Durant play Lebron's 51 points could not save the Cavaliers from defeat in the NBA Finals (NBA)

 

The Warriors continued their late NBA Playoffs Western Conference finals resurgence to take the game in overtime an have a lead ahead of the second match at home on Monday, June 4.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

