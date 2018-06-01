news

The Golden State Warriors met with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth straight NBA finals on Thursday, May 31, after both sides emerged winners of the Western and Eastern Conference finals

2018 NBA Finals Game 1

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-114 in overtime to take a 1-0 lead in the 2018 NBA finals.

Steph Curry was again at his best top scoring for the Warriors with 29 points and nine assists and was helped by Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson who also contributed 26 and 24 points respectively.

Lebron James scored 51 points for the Cavaliers but had little help from his teammates as they succumbed to a 10 point defeat.

JR Smith put in a lacklustre performance in which saw him reverse the ball when he could have won the game for the Cavs.