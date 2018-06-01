Here are all the updates on the 2018 NBA finals between the Warriors and Cavaliers.
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-114 in overtime to take a 1-0 lead in the 2018 NBA finals.
Steph Curry was again at his best top scoring for the Warriors with 29 points and nine assists and was helped by Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson who also contributed 26 and 24 points respectively.
Lebron James scored 51 points for the Cavaliers but had little help from his teammates as they succumbed to a 10 point defeat.
JR Smith put in a lacklustre performance in which saw him reverse the ball when he could have won the game for the Cavs.
The Warriors continued their late NBA Playoffs Western Conference finals resurgence to take the game in overtime an have a lead ahead of the second match at home on Monday, June 4.