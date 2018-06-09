news

The Golden State Warriors meet with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth straight NBA finals on Thursday, May 31, after both sides emerged winners of the Western and Eastern Conference finals

Game 4

The Golden State Warriors wrapped up a back to back NBA titles in style as they blew the Cleveland Cavaliers away in Game 4 played on Saturday, June 9.

Stephen Curry hit 37 points while Finals MVP Kevin Durant hit 20 and a triple-double in the 108-85 win at the Quicken Loans Arena, home of the Cavs.

LeBron James' Cavs have now lost in the NBA finals for the third time in four years.

2018 NBA Finals Game 3

Kevin Durant was on fire for Golden State Warriors in game 3, as he contributed 43 points, with Steph Curry with 11 points, while Jordan Bell, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson all contributing 10 points respectively.

Lebron James scored 33 points, with Kevin Love also adding 20 points but was not enough as the Warriors outscored them with eight points.

The victory leaves the Warriors with just one win away from defending their title.

2018 NBA Finals Game 2

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 122-103 in game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the 2018 NBA finals.

Steph Curry set a finals record of nine, three points to lead the Warriors to another victory over the Cavs.

Curry finished with 33 points, and was assisted by Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson who recorded 26 and 20 points respectively.

Lebron James could not repeat his 51 points heroics of the first game as he recorded just 29 points, even though Kevin Love returned and contributed 22 points.

The victory leaves the Warriors with just two wins away from defending their title.

2018 NBA Finals Game 1

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-114 in overtime to take a 1-0 lead in the 2018 NBA finals.

Steph Curry was again at his best top scoring for the Warriors with 29 points and nine assists and was helped by Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson who also contributed 26 and 24 points respectively.

Lebron James scored 51 points for the Cavaliers but had little help from his teammates as they succumbed to a 10 point defeat.

JR Smith put in a lacklustre performance in which saw him reverse the ball when he could have won the game for the Cavs.