Odell Beckham :  New York Giants' receiver faces NFL season-ending ankle op

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will have season-ending surgery on his broken left ankle, coach Ben McAdoo confirmed Monday.

Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants is taken off the field after sustaining an injury during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on October 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey play

Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants is taken off the field after sustaining an injury during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on October 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey

(GETTY/AFP/File)
Beckham was hurt with about four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the Giants' 27-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, a defeat that dropped New York to 0-5 for the season.

Beckham, clearly in pain, put a towel over his head as he was taken from the field on a cart after his ankle was jammed underneath a hit from Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward.

"I spoke to Odell after the game," McAdoo said Monday. "It's a sad situation. It's fair to say his season is over."

Beckham made five catches for a season-high 97 receiving yards and one touchdown against the Chargers.

His season concludes with 25 catches, 302 yards and three TDs -- the first time in four pro seasons that he hasn't reached at least 90 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Beckham was just one of four Giants receivers to be hurt in the game.

Dwayne Harris is also slated for surgery on his broken foot while Brandon Marshall was undergoing additional tests on his ankle injury and Sterling Shepard was considered day-to-day with a sprained ankle.

