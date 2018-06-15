Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports >

No Salah, no party as Uruguay punish lifeless Egypt

World Cup 2018 No Salah, no party as Uruguay punish lifeless Egypt

The Pharaoh’s missed the services of their star man as they were narrowly beaten by Uruguay.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It was once again agony for Africa as Egypt lost its opening World Cup game to Uruguay. In a game where both teams turned out to be sloppy, it was the South American’s who found the unlikely winner.

The lead up to the encounter had been dominated by talk of Mohamed Salah’s injury. The Liverpool winger suffered a shoulder injury during last month’s Champions League final between the Reds and Real Madrid.

READ ALSO: Russia 2018: Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbers

And, as predicted by many, Egypt found it difficult to cope without their talisman. For the majority of the game the Pharaohs were restricted to long balls which were easily dealt with by the Uruguayan defense.

Salah had a hand in each of Egypt’s goals during the qualification process for the World Cup, scoring five times and assisting a further two.

But here, in his absence, there was no one to step up. Against a Uruguay side that was there for the taking, the Pharaohs could not take due advantage.

play

 

The trio Abdallah El Said, Mohamed Trezequet and Warda proved incompetent attackers on the day. Perhaps, Hector Cuper may have let his team down in opting to keep Salah on the bench throughout the game.

It is clear that the 26-year-old is the livewire of this Egypt team and once he wasn’t in the side, there was bound to be trouble.

There was not much of a difference between the Uruguay team and that of the Pharaohs. Just like Salah’s absence made the Pharaohs blunt upfront, so did Luis Suarez and Edison Cavani fail to rise to the party.

However, there difference was that, whereas Egypt had no one to rise to the occasion in the absence of Salah, Uruguay had Jose Gimenez to do that job when Suarez and Cavani were struggling.

play

 

It is likely that Salah will play in Egypt’s next game when they face Saudi Arabia. In truth, the Pharaohs still have a good chance of qualifying from the group, provided they win against the Asians.

READ ALSO: World Cup 2018: Player ratings from game between Russia and Saudi Arabia

But as it stands, it is obvious that they won’t go far without Salah in the side. The Liverpool star has come far and is the engine of this Pharaohs team. Without him, they simply cannot function.

In his absence this afternoon there was no party, but Hector Cuper will have to find a way to get him fit if Egypt are to recover from this sapping defeat.

As for Uruguay, it appears they have mastered the art of breaking African hearts. Eight years from that night when they shattered African hopes by defeating Ghana, the South Americans were back at it again, this time in Russia, as they put Egypt to the sword.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Russia 2018 21st FIFA World Cup starts todaybullet
2 Bet9ja A review on one of Nigeria's best betting sitebullet
3 Independence Day 10 iconic Nigerian sporting moments since 1960bullet

Sports

Twitter users were not impressed as Iran needed an own goal from Aziz Bouhaddouz to beat Morocco 1-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group B opener on Friday, June 15.
World Cup 2018 Twitter mock Morocco, Iran for 'uninteresting' game
7 secondary school students suspended over cultism in Bayelsa
In Bayelsa State Govt. appoints former England star, Crooks, as Technical Adviser to youth team
Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Portugal vs Spain in numbers
World Cup 2018 Player ratings from game between Egypt and Uruguay