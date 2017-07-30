Home > Pulse Sports >

Neymar :  Spanish Liga to file PSG complaint over Barca striker

Neymar Spanish Liga to file PSG complaint over Barca striker

Spain's football league chief Javier Tebas said he will file a complaint with UEFA for financial fair play breaches against Paris Saint-Germain over their pursuit of Brazilian superstar Neymar.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Neymar of Barcelona vies for the ball with Real Madrid during their International Champions Cup football match at Hard Rock Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Miami, Florida play

Neymar of Barcelona vies for the ball with Real Madrid during their International Champions Cup football match at Hard Rock Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Miami, Florida

(AFP)

Pre-season Friendly Walcott shines as Arsenal trounce Benfica
Antonio Conte Chelsea boss' weight-loss secret? Touchline passion
John Fashanu Ex-England striker held in Abuja prison over land scam!
Pulse Mid-Year Review Biggest moments in football so far in 2017
Pre-season Friendly Bizarre own goal steals show as Inter Milan beat Chelsea
Barcelona 3 Vs Real Madrid 2 Pique lifts Barcelona as El Clasico lives up to hype
Paris Saint-Germain 2 Vs Monaco 1 Alves on target as PSG win Champions Trophy
Alex Iwobi Arsenal star wasn’t impressive despite scoring in pre-season win
Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City boss is frustrated with not being able to finalise deal for striker
Women's Euro Denmark stun Germany in quarters
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Spain's football league chief Javier Tebas said he will file a complaint with UEFA for financial fair play breaches against Paris Saint-Germain over their pursuit of Brazilian superstar Neymar.

PSG are rumoured to be weighing up a bid for the Barcelona forward at more than 200 million euros, enough to trigger the 25-year-old's transfer release clause.

"La Liga will file this complaint because it's a problem for La Liga's competitiveness. Today it's happened to Barca, tomorrow it could happen to Real Madrid, it's happened to Atletico Madrid," Tebas, the La Liga chairman, told Mundo Deportivo.

Should PSG bid, and then pay, the 222 million euros needed to prise Neymar from the Catalan capital, they would struggle to meet UEFA's financial fair play conditions that limit a team to losses of no more than 30 million euros over a three-year cycle.

And that is despite a mega-money sponsorship deal with the Qatar tourism board.

According to Tebas, "no-one believes" the commercial revenue figures presented by PSG to justify their spending.

"PSG cannot have figures in which PSG's commercial rights exceed those of Real Madrid and Barcelona," said Tebas.

"No-one believes that. We've carried out economic studies and it's impossible.

"It means that the Qatari state is injecting money and that violates UEFA's financial fair play rules and the European Union's norms of economic competition, and we're going to file a complaint."

In 2014, PSG were fined 60 million euros and handed transfer spending restrictions by UEFA for breaching financial fair play rules.

UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) has also stated that PSG's 200 million euros a year image rights contract with the Qatari tourist board is inflated and double its "true value".

PSG are owned by Oryx Qatar Sports Investments.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 La Liga Training spat has Barcelona pals asking Neymar to staybullet
2 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Vs Monaco 1 Alves on target as PSG win Champions...bullet
3 Major League Soccer US fans show appetite for European starsbullet

Sports

Mercedes F1 chairman Niki Lauda looks on in the paddock ahead of the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in the desert south of the Bahrain's capital, Manama, on April 14, 2017
Formula One Mercedes sticking to F1 despite Formula E rumours
Denmark's forward Frederikke Thogersen (left) fights for the ball with Germany's midfielder Linda Dallmann during their quarter-final match of the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 in Rotterdam on July 30, 2017
Women's Euro Denmark stun Germany in quarters
Peng Shuai of China poses with the trophy after defeating Japan's Nao Hibino in the women's singles final at the Jiangxi Open WTA tennis tournament in Nanchang in central China's Jiangxi province on July 30, 2017
Jiangxi Open China's Peng romps to home title
Italy's Fabio Fognini serves a ball to Germany's Yannick Hanfmann during their final game at the Swiss Open ATP 250 tennis tournament on July 30, 2017 in Gstaad
ATP World Tour Fognini wins fifth title in Gstaad