Home > Pulse Sports >

Neymar :  Amid transfer drama striker 'doesn't know what to do' - Pique

Neymar Amid transfer drama striker 'doesn't know what to do' - Pique

Brazilian superstar Neymar "doesn't know what to do" as frenzy over his possible move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain continues to dominate headlines, Barca teammate Gerard Pique told ESPN FC.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar takes part in a event organized by a sports shop in Miami, on July 28, 2017 play

Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar takes part in a event organized by a sports shop in Miami, on July 28, 2017

(AFP)

Dani Alves PSG defender urges 'friend' Neymar to show courage
Paris Saint-Germain 2 Vs Monaco 1 Alves on target as PSG win Champions Trophy
Neymar Spanish Liga to file PSG complaint over Barca striker
Alex Iwobi Arsenal star wasn’t impressive despite scoring in pre-season win
Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City boss is frustrated with not being able to finalise deal for striker
Pulse Mid-Year Review Biggest moments in football so far in 2017
Women's Euro Denmark stun Germany in quarters
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brazilian superstar Neymar "doesn't know what to do" as frenzy over his possible move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain continues to dominate headlines, Barca teammate Gerard Pique told ESPN FC.

French giants PSG are supposedly ready to launch a record-breaking 218 million euros ($256 million) move for Neymar.

The saga has overshadowed Barcelona's pre-season tour of North America, which reaches a climax on Saturday when they face Real Madrid in Miami.

Neymar has scored three goals in two friendlies for Barcelona, but has studiously avoided speaking to the press.

"Neymar and I we are very close and I want him to stay and I know the situation," Pique said.

"Right now he doesn't know what to do and we are trying to help him, the ones (on the team) that are more close to him to take the right decision."

Meanwhile, ESPN FC also reported that Barcelona will report PSG for a breach of UEFA's financial fair play (FFP) rules if the French club end up paying the Brazilian's buyout clause of more the 200 million euros.

Citing unnamed sources, the website said Barcelona officials believe no club is capable of paying the buyout, wages and bonuses that would be included in the deal without breaching the financial regulations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 La Liga Training spat has Barcelona pals asking Neymar to staybullet
2 Pre-season Friendly Walcott shines as Arsenal trounce Benficabullet
3 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Vs Monaco 1 Alves on target as PSG win...bullet

Sports

Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was linked to a Galaxy move, when the LA Times reported the club could be nearing a deal that would make him the highest-paid player in MLS history
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Galaxy chief says 'doors open' for striker
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki's win gives her a first final on outdoor clay since 2011, when she was world number one
WTA Wozniacki gets 42nd win of season, faces Siniakova in Bastad final
Alexis Sanchez has just one year left on his Arsenal contract after refusing to sign the club's offer of a new deal
Premier League Sanchez not for sale, insists Arsenal's Wenger
Neymar of Barcelona vies for the ball with Real Madrid during their International Champions Cup football match at Hard Rock Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Miami, Florida
Dani Alves PSG defender urges 'friend' Neymar to show courage