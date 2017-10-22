Home > Pulse Sports >

WBA :  Japan's Murata stops N'Dam to win world middleweight title

WBA Japan's Murata stops N'Dam to win world middleweight title

Japan's Ryota Murata beat champion Hassan N'Dam by technical knockout Sunday to capture the World Boxing Association middleweight title.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ryota Murata of Japan (L) punches Hassan N’Dam of France during the World Boxing Association (WBA) middleweight title bout in Tokyo on October 22, 2017 play

Ryota Murata of Japan (L) punches Hassan N’Dam of France during the World Boxing Association (WBA) middleweight title bout in Tokyo on October 22, 2017

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Japan's Ryota Murata beat champion Hassan N'Dam by technical knockout Sunday to capture the World Boxing Association middleweight title.

The 2012 Olympic champion avenged a controversial points loss to the Frenchman earlier this year with a convincing display in Tokyo, inflicting heavy punishment on N'Dam who failed to come out for round eight.

"I'm not crying," joked Murata after bursting into tears on seeing the referee wave the fight over, making him only Japan's second middleweight world champion -- and the first in 22 years.

"I was surprised at the way the fight finished but I knew he was feeling the pace and wanted to finish the job quickly," added the 31-year-old.

"We were both pretty tired so it's a bit lucky he stopped. But there was no way I was going to lose that fight."

Their last meeting in May ended acrimoniously after N'Dam won a split decision even though Murata had largely dominated the fight and knocked his opponent down.

Two of the judges were suspended for six months while WBA president Gilberto Mendoza apologised to Murata, saying there were "no words to repair the damage".

N'Dam started the sharper of the two on Sunday. The former WBO champion's gold gloves frequently found Murata's chin in the first two rounds.

But Murata wobbled the Cameroon-born champion with a right hook in the fourth, and another savage right in the sixth triggered sustained pressure which eventually took its toll on N'Dam.

Murata improved his professional record to 13 wins against one loss, while the 33-year-old N'Dam fell to 36-3.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lionel Messi Football star posts video of son singing in Catalan, Pique...bullet
2 Premier League Mourinho says he is judged harshly because of successbullet
3 LeBron James NBA star delivers as Cavaliers breeze past Bucksbullet

Related Articles

Ian Bell out of England's final ODI against India
Karsten Warholm Norway hurdler aiming to avoid cracking like porcelain
Usaian Bolt Mixed emotions as athlete bows out
IAAF World Championship Farah denied final gold by Ethiopia's Edris
England Maguire, Chalobah called up for World Cup qualifiers
Alvarez-Golovkin Boxers' rematch could be in the cards
Floyd Mayweather Million-dollar bets on his win
Anthony Joshua Hardened boxer ready for Pulev challenge
WBC Charlo KOs Lubin to retain boxing crown
IBF Gassiev knocks out Wlodarczyk to keep cruiserweight crown

Sports

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic hits a return against Venus Williams of the US during the WTA Finals tournament in Singapore on October 22, 2017
WTA Pliskova defeats sluggish Williams in Singapore
Gassiev knocks out Wlodarczyk to keep IBF cruiserweight crown
IBF Gassiev knocks out Wlodarczyk to keep cruiserweight crown
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James scramble for a loose ball during the second quarter of game 1 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, California on June 1, 2016
NBA Warriors come unglued, Cavs look flat against Magic
Georgia's then minister for infrastructure and regional development, former AC Milan football star Kakha Kaladze, attends a presentation ceremony of new members of the government in Tbilisi on October 16, 2012
In Georgia Country elects ex-football star Kaladze mayor of capital