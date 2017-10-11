Y.A. Tittle :  NFL quarterback great dies at 90

Hall of Fame quarterback Y.A. Tittle, the 1963 NFL Most Valuable Player, died on Sunday at the age of 90, Louisiana State University confirmed on Monday.

LSU, Tittle's alma mater, said Tittle died surrounded by his family and friends.

Born Yelberton Abraham Tittle on October 24, 1926, Tittle played with the LSU Tigers from 1944-47 before being drafted by the Detroit Lions in 1948.

Tittle actually began his 17-season professional career with the Baltimore Colts of the All-American Football Conference and later played for the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants, a team he led to three straight division titles.

Known as "The Bald Eagle" for his receding hairline, Tittle won the NFL MVP award in 1963 while tossing a then-record 36 touchdown passes in a season. That record stood until Dan Marino of the Miami Dolphins threw for 48 in 1984.

Tittle still remains tied with seven other players -- including Peyton Manning and Drew Brees -- for the most touchdown passes (seven) in a single game in NFL history. He tied the mark in a 1962 game against the Washington Redskins.

Tittle never won a championship, but featured in one of the game's most iconic photos taken by Dozier Mobley during his final season in 1964.

The picture shows the then-37-year-old quarterback kneeling in exhaustion and pain from an injured rib with blood dripping from a cut on his face.