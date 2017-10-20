Home > Pulse Sports > More >

Vladimir Putin :  President says US pressured IOC to ban Russia from Winter Games

Vladimir Putin President says US pressured IOC to ban Russia from Winter Games

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the US had put indirect pressure on the International Olympic Committee to block Russia from the Winter Games, adding it would be a "humiliation" for the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during the annual Valdai club conference of international experts in Sochi on October 19, 2017 play

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during the annual Valdai club conference of international experts in Sochi on October 19, 2017

(POOL/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the US had put indirect pressure on the International Olympic Committee to block Russia from the Winter Games, adding it would be a "humiliation" for the country.

The IOC is currently assessing if Russian athletes will be allowed to appear at the event in South Korea in February.

Athletics world governing body the IAAF banned Russian track and field competitors from the 2016 Rio Games, after a World Anti-Doping Agency report on a vast system of state-sponsored doping.

"We have no issue with the International Olympic Committee. There are very decent people there, business people, but they depend on advertisers, television channels and so on," Putin said at an annual meeting with international relations experts in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"These sponsors in turn are given unambiguous signals from certain American authorities. We are not just guessing about this, we know about this."

The World Anti-Doping Agency report pointed to sample manipulation during the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

Russia denies any state-sponsored system of doping.

"There are two options: either forcing Russia to compete under a neutral flag or not letting it go to the Olympics at all," Putin said after being asked if Russia would take part.

"Either one is humiliation for the country" and would cause serious harm to the Olympic movement, Putin said.

In September, 17 national anti-doping agencies called for Russia to be banned from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Aaron Rodgers Packers quarterback will undergo shoulder surgerybullet
2 Gordon Hayward Player's horrifying injury overshadows Cavaliers' win...bullet
3 Justin Rose Golf 'really healthy' even without Tigerbullet

Related Articles

2026 Winter Games IOC wants to cut 30% from competition costs
Carlos Nuzman Brazilian lawyer stays in prison in Rio graft probe
Carlos Nuzman Rio 2016 Olympic committee chief resigns after arrest
NFL Impact of protests unclear as more demonstrations loom
2018 Winter Olympics France 'to stay home' if no Korea security guarantee
2028 Olympics LA organizers not 'saving' Games as 11-year wait begins
President Thomas Bach No hint of threat to 2018 Olympics
Paralympics Russians offered hope for the 2018 Winter Games
In Kenya Kipchoge Keino to step down as Olympic chief
SEA Games Ice hockey makes splash in tropics, puddles and all

More Sports

The International Olympic Committee is facing a shortage of candidates to host the Summer Games and the Winter Games
2026 Winter Games IOC wants to cut 30% from competition costs
Blake Griffin of the LA Clippers drives between Larry Nance Jr. (L) and Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers to score during the first half, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on October 19, 2017
Los Angeles Lakers Clippers blowout club in Ball's NBA debut
Colin Kaepernick of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California
Colin Kaepernick 49ers quarterback files grievance claiming NFL owners collusion
Russia's Maria Sharapova returns the ball to Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova during their women's singles first round match at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow on October 17, 2017
Maria Sharapova Player in shock Kremlin Cup 1st-round exit