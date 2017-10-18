Home > Pulse Sports > More >

Rafael Nadal :  Player to miss Basel in boost to Federer's No.1 bid

Rafael Nadal Player to miss Basel in boost to Federer's No.1 bid

The 16-time Grand Slam winner told his Facebook followers he was skipping the October 21-29 tournament due to a knee injury.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rafael Nadal told his Facebook followers he was skipping the 2018 Swiss Indoors tournament due to a knee injury play

Rafael Nadal told his Facebook followers he was skipping the 2018 Swiss Indoors tournament due to a knee injury

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rafael Nadal on Tuesday announced he will miss this month's Swiss Indoors tournament, boosting arch rival Roger Federer's dream of ending the season as world number one.

The 16-time Grand Slam winner told his Facebook followers he was skipping the October 21-29 tournament due to a knee injury.

"I sadly announce that I have to pull out of the Swiss Indoors Basel, after seeing my doctor in Spain," he wrote.

Federer beat the Spaniard at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday to close the gap at the top of the ATP rankings.

Federer has closed to within 1,960 points of Nadal with 500 on offer in Basel followed by the indoor tournament at Bercy in Paris and the end-of-season ATP Finals in London.

In his social media statement, Nadal said he had seen his doctor on his return from China.

"I am suffering from an over-stressing of the knee and the problems were already present at the tournament in Shanghai which now forces me to take a time off on advice of my doctor."

"After two great weeks in China, with the title in Beijing and the final in Shanghai it is time for some rest."

"I want to send a special message to the many tennis fans in Switzerland which have always showed great support and respect also on my matches with Roger. Hope to see you next year."

Federer put on a masterclass to beat Nadal 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday, the 36-year-old lifting his sixth trophy this season and underlining a turnaround in fortunes against his long-time nemesis.

The world number two ended a sequence of five straight defeats to Nadal at Basel last year, before winning their gripping Australian Open final in January.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Anthony Ervin Olympic swimming champion kneels during US anthembullet
2 NFL Protest 49ers kneel again as talks loom on controversybullet
3 Tiger Woods Golfer swinging driver as rehab continuesbullet

Related Articles

Roger Federer Player 'saves best for last' to beat Nadal for Shanghai title
Shanghai Masters Federer beats great rival Nadal to win tournament
Shanghai Masters Nadal and Federer to face off for Shanghai title
Shanghai Masters Nadal outlasts Cilic to reach final
Nadal Tennis star sues ex-French minister for 100,000 euros
Federer, Nadal Players feast in 'China's most exclusive restaurant'
Rafael Nadal Gritty player to face Cilic in Shanghai semis
Australian Open Competition 'top of Serena's mind', says tournament director

More Sports

Russia's Maria Sharapova returns the ball to Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova during their women's singles first round match at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow on October 17, 2017
Maria Sharapova Player in shock Kremlin Cup 1st-round exit
Justin Rose, a Hong Kong winner in 2015, said he was still disappointed to have missed out on Masters glory so narrowly to Sergio Garcia this year, but added that he was looking forward to the rematch.
Justin Rose Golf 'really healthy' even without Tiger
After making his major championship breakthrough by winning the 2015 US PGA Championship, Australia's Jason Day went on a hot streak to rise to the top of the world
Jason Day Golf star Day 'didn't want to play' after mum cancer scare
Indonesia was awarded the Asian Games in 2014 after the original host Vietnam withdrew due to financial problems, but the late decision meant the country had four years to prepare instead of the usual six
Indonesia Country on track for 2018 Asian Games