Home > Pulse Sports > More >

Maria Sharapova :  Player in shock Kremlin Cup 1st-round exit

Maria Sharapova Player in shock Kremlin Cup 1st-round exit

The Kremlin Cup was the world number 57's eighth wildcard invitation since testing positive for the banned substance meldonium in early 2016...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russia's Maria Sharapova returns the ball to Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova during their women's singles first round match at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow on October 17, 2017 play

Russia's Maria Sharapova returns the ball to Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova during their women's singles first round match at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow on October 17, 2017

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova crashed out in the first round of the Kremlin Cup in Moscow on Tuesday, losing in straight sets to Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.

Rybarikova, seeded eighth, overcame the former world number one 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 in one hour, 53 minutes to level her head-to-head record with Sharapova at one all.

Sharapova was appearing in front of her home fans just 48 hours after claiming the Tianjin Open, her first title since returning in April from a 15-month doping ban.

The Kremlin Cup was the world number 57's eighth wildcard invitation since testing positive for the banned substance meldonium in early 2016.

"I fought hard today as I really wanted to show my best in Moscow after a 10-year break," the 30-year-old said.

"If it hadn't been the Kremlin Cup I probably wouldn't have come to play in any other event after playing five matches in five days in China.

"Physically I felt I was well but it seems that it wasn't enough to win today.

"She (Rybarikova) played really intelligent tennis. She played skilfully, running for every single ball."

The pair traded breaks late in the opening set, which Bratislava resident Rybarikova took in a tiebreak after one hour, seven minutes on court.

The second set was almost a carbon copy of the first, with Rybarikova breaking in the 10th game to take the set and the match.

"It was very difficult for me, because it felt like the Fed Cup. It's absolutely normal, Maria is a huge superstar here and she's a real champion," said Rybarikova, who is seeking her fifth career WTA title this week.

"I'm happy that I went through this match, and it's good for my confidence. I'm very happy with that," she added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Anthony Ervin Olympic swimming champion kneels during US anthembullet
2 NFL Protest 49ers kneel again as talks loom on controversybullet
3 Tiger Woods Golfer swinging driver as rehab continuesbullet

Related Articles

Tianjin Open Sharapova fights to first title since drugs ban
Tianjin Open Sharapova reaches first final since drugs ban
Maria Sharapova Player marches into Tianjin semi-finals
Tianjin Open Sharapova gets red-hot Garcia in tough Tianjin opener
Grand Slam Now for a first tournament title, says new number 1 Halep
China Open Halep closes on top spot with rout in tennis
Rafael Nadal Player primed for 'huge' Isner test at China Open tennis
Nick Kyrgios Australian player pledges $50 per ace for stricken Puerto Rico

More Sports

Rafael Nadal told his Facebook followers he was skipping the 2018 Swiss Indoors tournament due to a knee injury
Rafael Nadal Player to miss Basel in boost to Federer's No.1 bid
Justin Rose, a Hong Kong winner in 2015, said he was still disappointed to have missed out on Masters glory so narrowly to Sergio Garcia this year, but added that he was looking forward to the rematch.
Justin Rose Golf 'really healthy' even without Tiger
After making his major championship breakthrough by winning the 2015 US PGA Championship, Australia's Jason Day went on a hot streak to rise to the top of the world
Jason Day Golf star Day 'didn't want to play' after mum cancer scare
Indonesia was awarded the Asian Games in 2014 after the original host Vietnam withdrew due to financial problems, but the late decision meant the country had four years to prepare instead of the usual six
Indonesia Country on track for 2018 Asian Games