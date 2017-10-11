Home > Pulse Sports > More >

Joel Embiid :  Philadelphia 76ers center seals reported $148 million deal

Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers center seals reported $148 million deal

Embiid missed the first two seasons after being drafted in 2014 and suffered a knee injury last season which meant he only played 31 games.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers is likely being paid the maximum allowed under the rookie wage scale play

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers is likely being paid the maximum allowed under the rookie wage scale

(GETTY/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid sealed a five-year contract extension on Tuesday, with the injury-plagued Cameroon-born star saying he hoped to finish his career with the team.

The 76ers did not confirm the financial terms of the deal but several US media outlets reported that Embiid stands to earn $148 million (125.3 million euros) over the course of the extension.

If confirmed, that would mean Embiid, 23, is being paid the maximum allowed under the rookie wage scale, having played only 31 games over three seasons.

Embiid missed the first two seasons after being drafted in 2014 and suffered a knee injury last season which meant he only played 31 games.

"Joel Embiid is a transformative young talent that you rarely come across in our game," 76ers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo said in a statement.

"Joel is only scratching the surface, but he has all the potential and promise to go down as one of the all-time greats to wear a Sixers jersey. Ownership's willingness to extend this contract reflects our collective belief in Joel Embiid and a reinforced commitment to building a championship-level basketball program."

Embiid scored 20 or more points in 19 of 31 games last season before suffering a knee injury in January that required surgery.

"I'm so thrilled to be in this position," Embiid said in a statement.

"I want to thank ownership, management, the coaches and most of all the fans, for supporting me throughout this whole process. I love this city and I'm so, so, so, so excited to be spending my next five years here and hopefully the rest of my career, God willing. Trust 'The Process.'"

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Formula One Not so fast, Hamilton warns new generation racersbullet
2 Venus Williams Player heads back to Sydney after 20 yearsbullet
3 Roger Federer Player thrilled with 2017 reboundbullet

Related Articles

NBA Schedule eased for weary stars
NBA Glitz, glamour on show in South Africa
NBA Carmelo replaces injured Love in All-Star Game
NBA 76ers make Fultz top pick, Lakers snag Ball second
NBA Sixers like Fultz first, Lakers eye Ball as draft looms
NBA Celtics, 76ers complete swap of first, third draft picks
NBA Big Ben towers in basketball-mad Philippines
NBA Aldridge spurs San Antonio past Toronto Raptors
NBA Westbrook snubbed for Curry, Harden as All-Star starter

More Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants reacts on the sideline in the fourth quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Tampa, Florida
Odell Beckham Jr Player breaks ankle as Giants fall to struggling Chargers
Players Association chief DeMaurice Smith, pictured in 2014, said NFL stars drawing attention to racial injustice suffered by minorities were in no way "disrespecting our country or our flag" by refusing to stand for the anthem
National Football League Players chief hits back over anthem protests
J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans is helped off the field after being injured on October 7, 2017
J.J. Watt Texans' defensive standout will miss rest of NFL season
Y.A. Tittle, pictured in 2014, won the NFL MVP award in 1963 while tossing a then-record 36 touchdown passes in a season
Y.A. Tittle NFL quarterback great dies at 90