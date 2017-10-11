Home > Pulse Sports > More >

J.J. Watt :  Texans' defensive standout will miss rest of NFL season

J.J. Watt Texans' defensive standout will miss rest of NFL season

In his first five seasons, 2011-2015, he started all 85 games the Texans played, including five post-season contests.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans is helped off the field after being injured on October 7, 2017 play

J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans is helped off the field after being injured on October 7, 2017

(GETTY/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Houston defensive standout J.J. Watt will miss the remainder of the NFL season after breaking his left leg in the Texans' loss to Kansas City, the team confirmed on Monday.

It's a crushing blow for the Texans and for Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year who played just three games last season because of a back injury that required two surgeries.

"I can't sugarcoat it, I am devastated," Watt tweeted in the early hours of Monday morning, after he was diagnosed with a tibial plateau fracture.

"All I want to do is be out there on that field for my teammates and this city. I'm sorry."

In four games this season, Watt had 13 tackles but no sacks.

But over the course of his career he's been a defensive monster on a clear path to the Hall of Fame.

In his first five seasons, 2011-2015, he started all 85 games the Texans played, including five post-season contests.

In that span he produced 79.5 sacks, certainly Hall of Fame numbers. During that time, the Texans finished in the top nine in scoring defense four times and in the top seven in total defense four times.

"I feel terrible for the guy," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said of the 28-year-old player.

"But, with that being said, just knowing him and knowing the type of guy that he is, he's an amazing human being. He's an amazing human being, and he will work extremely hard to be back, to be back to play for this football team. I know that."

Watt also won a legion of admirers after organizing a fundraising drive for relief efforts in Houston following Hurricane Harvey. Watt's campaign raised more than $37 million.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Formula One Not so fast, Hamilton warns new generation racersbullet
2 Venus Williams Player heads back to Sydney after 20 yearsbullet
3 Roger Federer Player thrilled with 2017 reboundbullet

Related Articles

NFL Brissett efficient as Pats defense shuts down Texans
Cam Newton Carolina Panthers quarterback claims NFL MVP award
NFL J.J. Watt to play with broken hand
Chris Froome Chris Froome: Test results tell their own story
NFL Matt Hasselbeck, Andre Johnson lead Indianapolis Colts past Houston Texans
National Football League Russell Wilson tops merchandise sales for second straight year
Aaron Rodgers named NFL MVP
All you need to know about the 2015 Pro Bowl
Check out five NFL stars to watch in 2014

More Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants reacts on the sideline in the fourth quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Tampa, Florida
Odell Beckham Jr Player breaks ankle as Giants fall to struggling Chargers
Players Association chief DeMaurice Smith, pictured in 2014, said NFL stars drawing attention to racial injustice suffered by minorities were in no way "disrespecting our country or our flag" by refusing to stand for the anthem
National Football League Players chief hits back over anthem protests
Y.A. Tittle, pictured in 2014, won the NFL MVP award in 1963 while tossing a then-record 36 touchdown passes in a season
Y.A. Tittle NFL quarterback great dies at 90
Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox on October 9, 2017
Major League Baseball Astros, Dodgers advance in MLB playoffs