Ezekiel Elliott :  Cowboys running back cleared to face Redskins

US District Court Judge Katherine Polk Failla in New York said Elliott's hearing would be held on October 30 as scheduled...

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was cleared to keep playing for at least another week on Monday after a judge turned down an NFL request for an expedited hearing into his suspension.

US District Court Judge Katherine Polk Failla in New York said Elliott's hearing would be held on October 30 as scheduled, meaning the Cowboys star will be free to face the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Elliott last week earned a temporary freeze of his six-game ban over allegations of assaulting an ex-girlfriend, allowing him to play in Sunday's rout of the San Francisco 49ers.

Elliott took advantage of the reprieve to score three touchdowns and amass 219 yards from scrimmage in a 40-10 win at Levi's Stadium.

"I put that aside when I get with these guys," Elliott said after the game when asked about his ongoing legal saga.

"These guys do a good job of giving me something else to think about, keeping me up no matter what's going on out there.

"I'm just happy to be out here and be able to play with them and go and get another win."

Elliott, 22, was suspended by commissioner Roger Goodell on August 11 after a 13-month league investigation.

But Elliott, the fourth overall selection in the 2016 draft, was never arrested nor charged by police in the incident.

With the case in court, Elliott has played six games for the Cowboys this season.

