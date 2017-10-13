Home > Pulse Sports > More >

Del Potro :  Injured fears Shanghai Masters heartbreak

Del Potro Injured fears Shanghai Masters heartbreak

The 2009 US Open champion clambered off the court floor to knock out Serbia's Troicki 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the quarter-final on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina holds his left wrist after falling during his men's singles quarter-final against Viktor Troicki at the Shanghai Masters in Shanghai on October 13, 2017 play

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina holds his left wrist after falling during his men's singles quarter-final against Viktor Troicki at the Shanghai Masters in Shanghai on October 13, 2017

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Juan Martin del Potro could be forced out of his Shanghai Masters semi-final on Saturday after falling and hurting his wrist in his victory over Viktor Troicki.

If the Argentine does miss out it will be just the latest injury heartbreak for the 29-year-old, who has had four previous operations on his wrists.

The 2009 US Open champion clambered off the court floor to knock out Serbia's Troicki 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the quarter-final on Friday.

The 16th seed is scheduled to meet Swiss great Roger Federer for a place in the final.

But Del Potro, who has suffered years of wrist injuries that have threatened his career, took a nasty tumble at 2-2 in the deciding set and most of the weight of his body ended up on his outstretched left hand.

Immediately after battling to victory he was off to see a doctor to have the injury looked at.

"I felt something wrong in that moment but I continued to play with slices to try to finish the match, but now it's time to see what the MRI (scan) and also what the doctor says," Del Potro said.

"I'm a little worried but I know to deal with all of these things as I have been through them in the past, but I will see what the doctor says now and then we will take a decision for tomorrow."

"Of course I would like to play, I would like to be 100 percent, but we will see in a moment what's happened."

Del Potro's foot appeared to get stuck on the floor and he crumpled down, landing on his left hand and bending it painfully backwards.

He has had three operations on his left wrist.

He needed several minutes of medical attention and sat on a chair at the back of the court, wincing in obvious distress.

Incredibly, he broke the serve of the unseeded Troicki on his immediate return to action.

"I'm glad to reach the semi-finals in a Masters tournament but now always health is the first thing always in my life," he said.

"I've been dealing with all of my injuries in the past and it's time to take care of my body and see what the MRI or doctor says.

"If nothing dangerous happened I will be here to play tomorrow and doing my best."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Major League Baseball Astros, Dodgers advance in MLB playoffsbullet
2 Formula One Not so fast, Hamilton warns new generation racersbullet
3 National Football League NFL wants players to stand for US anthembullet

Related Articles

Rafael Nadal 'Very happy' World number one survives Beijing scare
Laver Cup Federer, Nadal relish teaming up at tennis tournament
US Open Champion Nadal stretches clear as No 1
Rafael Nadal Player hails 'best season' and 'incredible era'
Rafael Nadal Player wary of Del Potro US Open's day of the 'dead'
US Open Del Potro shatters Federer's dream of Nadal showdown
US Open Federer could face Nadal in semi-finals
US Open Nadal, Pliskova top seeds for competition

More Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants reacts on the sideline in the fourth quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Tampa, Florida
Odell Beckham Jr Player breaks ankle as Giants fall to struggling Chargers
Players Association chief DeMaurice Smith, pictured in 2014, said NFL stars drawing attention to racial injustice suffered by minorities were in no way "disrespecting our country or our flag" by refusing to stand for the anthem
National Football League Players chief hits back over anthem protests
J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans is helped off the field after being injured on October 7, 2017
J.J. Watt Texans' defensive standout will miss rest of NFL season
Y.A. Tittle, pictured in 2014, won the NFL MVP award in 1963 while tossing a then-record 36 touchdown passes in a season
Y.A. Tittle NFL quarterback great dies at 90