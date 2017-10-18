Home > Pulse Sports > More >

Colin Kaepernick :  49ers quarterback files grievance claiming NFL owners collusion

Colin Kaepernick 49ers quarterback files grievance claiming NFL owners collusion

Six weeks into the NFL season the 29-year-old Kaepernick is still without a job despite a number of job openings created by injuries to other quarterbacks.

  • Published:
Colin Kaepernick of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California play

Colin Kaepernick of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California

(Getty/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, an NFL free agent who last year began the kneeling protest during US anthems that became a major controversy, has filed a collusion grievance against the NFL.

Six weeks into the NFL season the 29-year-old Kaepernick is still without a job despite a number of job openings created by injuries to other quarterbacks.

Kaepernick and his lawyer, Mark Geragos, are claiming the owners violated terms of the collective bargaining agreement, specifically a clause that prohibits teams from acting together in regards to a player's employment status.

He filed his grievance on Sunday just days before the owners are scheduled to meet in New York.

"We can confirm that this morning we filed a grievance under the CBA on behalf of Colin Kaepernick," Geragos said in a statement. "This was done only after pursuing every possible avenue with all NFL teams and their executives.

"If the NFL (as well as all professional sports leagues) is to remain a meritocracy, then principled and peaceful political protests -- which the owners themselves made great theater imitating weeks ago -- should not be punished and athletes should not be denied employment based on partisan political provocation by the Executive Branch of our government.

"Such a precedent threatens all patriotic Americans and harkens back to our darkest days as a nation. Protecting all athletes from such collusive conduct is what compelled Mr. Kaepernick to file his grievance."

Kaepernick, who spent six seasons with the 49ers, appears ready to go to court rather than go through the players union with his grievance claim.

Kaepernick claims owners have colluded to keep him out of the league because of his kneeling protests during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" last year.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March but found no team willing to sign him despite past successes that included leading the 49ers to the 2013 Super Bowl, where they lost to Baltimore 34-31.

Tensions were raised about the kneeling when US President Donald Trump last month called any NFL player kneeling during the anthem a "son of a bitch" and said they should be fired.

Owners to meet

That has prompted a rise in the number of players who kneel or link arms in a sign of unity over the past four weeks and set the stage for league executives and owners to talk about the matter in depth next week at regularly scheduled club owners meetings.

The NFL players association responded Sunday with a statement offering Kaepernick its support and reiterating that it is prepared to assist him, "as we do all players."

US Vice President Mike Pence walked out on an NFL game last weekend in Indianapolis when about 20 players for the 49ers kneeled during the anthem, a move Trump later took credit for on Twitter.

The US media reported earlier this month that Kaepernick has been ready to work out in private for NFL teams and sought to be judged only as a player while staying quiet during the controversy to avoid becoming a distraction.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has denied the league has deliberately kept Kaepernick off of rosters, but as quarterbacks have become injured in recent weeks he had not been given a tryout.

Kaepernick has completed nearly 60 percent of his career NFL passes for 12,271 yards and 72 touchdowns with 30 interceptions over 69 NFL games.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Anthony Ervin Olympic swimming champion kneels during US anthembullet
2 Tiger Woods Golfer swinging driver as rehab continuesbullet
3 NFL Protest 49ers kneel again as talks loom on controversybullet

Related Articles

Aaron Rodgers Packers quarterback will undergo shoulder surgery
Anthony Ervin Olympic swimming champion kneels during US anthem
NFL Protest 49ers kneel again as talks loom on controversy
NFL Players kneel after fresh Trump call
NFL Goodell, club owners, players discuss anthem kneeling
National Football League NFL wants players to stand for US anthem
NBA Anthem protests would be 'counter-productive': Curry
NBA Association says players must stand for national anthem
Donald Trump New President outburst after another NFL team takes a knee
Donald Trump US President says NFL insults about patriotism, not race

More Sports

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers lies on the ground after being hit during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings, at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on October 15, 2017
Aaron Rodgers Packers quarterback will undergo shoulder surgery
Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics broke his left ankle while playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on October 17, 2017
Gordon Hayward Player's horrifying injury overshadows Cavaliers' win over Celtics
Russia's Maria Sharapova returns the ball to Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova during their women's singles first round match at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow on October 17, 2017
Maria Sharapova Player in shock Kremlin Cup 1st-round exit
Rafael Nadal told his Facebook followers he was skipping the 2018 Swiss Indoors tournament due to a knee injury
Rafael Nadal Player to miss Basel in boost to Federer's No.1 bid