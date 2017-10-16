Home > Pulse Sports > More >

CIMB Classic :  Perez eclipses Thomas to win competition

CIMB Classic Perez eclipses Thomas to win competition

Perez finished with an aggregate score of 264 at par-72 TPC Kuala Lumpur, ahead of second-placed Keegan Bradley...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pat Perez of the US celebrates his win on the last hole during the final round of the 2017 CIMB Classic golf tournament in Kuala Lumpur on October 15, 2017 play

Pat Perez of the US celebrates his win on the last hole during the final round of the 2017 CIMB Classic golf tournament in Kuala Lumpur on October 15, 2017

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pat Perez fired a three-under-par 69 Sunday to win the CIMB Classic in Malaysia by four strokes, firmly eclipsing two-time defending champion Justin Thomas to claim just his third career title.

Perez finished with an aggregate score of 264 at par-72 TPC Kuala Lumpur, ahead of second-placed Keegan Bradley with Xander Schauffele and Kang Sung-Hoon seven off the pace in joint third.

Perez ended a seven-year trophy drought at last year's OHL Classic and now, in his 403rd start on tour, the 41-year-old American becomes the CIMB's oldest winner.

But there was disappointment for Thomas, the PGA Championship title-holder and 2017 PGA Tour Player of the Year, who finished tied for 17th despite a 67 in the final round of his title defence.

Perez, who shot rounds of 66, 65, 64 and 69, relished his latest victory, particularly as he did not play for months at the start of 2016 while recovering from shoulder surgery.

"I was so excited to come back after, you know, being out for so long," he said.

"I did not think I was going to win this week... I putted unbelievable really. I didn't hit it that great."

In sweltering conditions, Perez, who led since Friday's second round, birdied three of the first four holes on Sunday to maintain his four-shot overnight lead.

He seemed surprised by the turn in fortunes so late in his career, describing himself as a "late bloomer", but vowed he would not change his lifestyle.

"I'm not going to change anything -- I'm still not going to work out. I'll still have a bad diet and I'm going to enjoy myself," he said.

Thomas said he "ran out of gas" after coming into the tournament off a superb season.

"I was definitely low on gas. It's been a great but a long year," he said.

"I really played well the last two days, which was nice to see. I just didn't make enough putts and didn't capitalise on enough opportunities to have a really good finish."

The 24-year-old American had a breakthrough season in 2016-17, racking up five wins including his maiden major victory.

Other favourites at the CIMB also fared poorly, with Japan's Hideki Matsuyama finishing tied for fifth and India's Anirban Lahiri tied for 10th.

Perez gets the $1.26 million prize purse and 500 FedEX Cup points for his win. The $7 million CIMB Classic is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and Asian Tour.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 National Football League Players chief hits back over anthem protestsbullet
2 Dafne Schippers Title-holder coasts, Bowie a no showbullet
3 Roger Federer Player 'saves best for last' to beat Nadal for...bullet

Related Articles

PGA Tour South Korea event to be on Jeju island
CIMB Classic Perez eclipses Thomas to win competition
Golf Justin Thomas shoots 61 to lead CIMB Classic
Lee Westwood targeting repeat of 2014 domination at Malaysian Open
Defending champion Woody Austin back in Mississippi
Ryan Moore and Kevin Na lead the CIMB Classic by one stroke
Ryan Moore targets repeat success at CIMB Classic in Malaysia
Billy Hurley III moves ahead at CIMB Classic
Ryan Moore claimed the CIMB Classic title for the second year running

More Sports

Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's singles final match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai on October 15, 2017.
Shanghai Masters Federer beats great rival Nadal to win tournament
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova hits a return against China's Wang Qiang during their Hong Kong Open semi-final match, on October 14, 2017
Hong Kong Open Typhoon puts WTA final in doubt
Jermell Charlo knocks out Erickson Lubin in the first round during their WBC Junior Middleweight Title bout, at Barclays Center of Brooklyn, in New York, on October 14, 2017
WBC Charlo KOs Lubin to retain boxing crown
Maria Sharapova of Russia holds her trophy after winning her women's singles final match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Tianjin Open on October 15, 2017
Tianjin Open Sharapova fights to first title since drugs ban