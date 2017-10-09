Home > Pulse Sports > More >

Brendan Steele :  Player retains US PGA Safeway Open crown

Brendan Steele Player retains US PGA Safeway Open crown

Steele, who started the day two shots off the lead of rookie Tyler Duncan, finished with a 15-under total of 273 for a two-shot triumph over Tony Finau.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Brendan Steele of the US poses with the trophy after winning The Safeway Open, at the North Course of the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California, on October 8, 2017 play

Brendan Steele of the US poses with the trophy after winning The Safeway Open, at the North Course of the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California, on October 8, 2017

(GETTY/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brendan Steele fired a final-round 69 on Sunday to win the US PGA Tour Safeway Open for the second straight year.

Steele, who started the day two shots off the lead of rookie Tyler Duncan, finished with a 15-under total of 273 for a two-shot triumph over Tony Finau.

Finau also closed with a 69 at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California.

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson, seeking his first win since the 2013 British Open, was within one stroke of the lead late in the round but settled for a share of third place after a 70 for 276. He was tied with fellow American Chesson Hadley, who sined for a 73.

Duncan, who had led or shared the lead after each of the first three rounds, got off to a disastrous start with three bogeys to open his round.

He carded a 75 to share fifth with Canadian Graham DeLaet (72) on 277.

Steele, meanwhile, forged ahead with three birdies on the front nine.

Tyler Duncan of the US plays his shot from the 11th tee during the final round of the Safeway Open, at the North Course of the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California, on October 8, 2017 play

Tyler Duncan of the US plays his shot from the 11th tee during the final round of the Safeway Open, at the North Course of the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California, on October 8, 2017

(GETTY/AFP)

One of his two bogeys came at the 14th, where he was in two bunkers and delighted to drop only one shot thanks to a seven-foot bogey putt.

"That was huge," said Steele, adding that after "making a complete mess" of the hole "that putt felt as good as any."

Steele said the winds made the final round more challenging, not only because of their strength but because they were from a different direction than they had been all week.

"This was a brutal wind today," he said. "Lots of holes into the wind, lots of uncomfortable shots."

Mickelson pulled within one shot of Steele's lead with a birdie at the 16th.

But he followed that with a bogey at 17 before a closing birdie at the par-five 18th.

Tony Finau of the US plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the Safeway Open, at the North Course of the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California, on October 8, 2017 play

Tony Finau of the US plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the Safeway Open, at the North Course of the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California, on October 8, 2017

(GETTY/AFP)

"I had a good time today," Mickelson said. "It was fun to be in the mix, it was fun to have a chance.

"It was very difficult conditions. I enjoy that challenge. This course played totally different with the firm greens and the wind and some of the high pin placements were tough to get to."

But the 47-year-old American remains encouraged by the state of his game, and his prospects for winning again soon.

"It's just easy to see the ball start on the right line," he said. "Iron play is back, distance, control, putting, the game has just come back."

The tournament kicked off the US PGA Tour's 2017-18 season, and Steele said that he hoped the victory would again prove a springboard to a successful campaign.

"It really was a good springboard for me last year," he said. "It propelled me to my best season yet."

Steele said he faltered late in the season as he felt the pressure to make the Tour championship.

"It was nice to get re-started here and feel a little bit more free," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Rafael Nadal Player 'destroys' agitated Kyrgios to win China Openbullet
2 Nick Kyrgios Cancer victim gives tennis star 'higher purpose'bullet
3 Solomon Dalung Minister cautions sportsmen against doping, age...bullet

Related Articles

Golf Scott Piercy leads Safeway Open after course-record 62
Martin Laird Laird takes slim lead at Barracuda
PGA Tour Brendan Steele, J.J. Henry eye win in Nevada
The Players Championship Jason Day matches course record
Texas Open Brendan Steele takes lead
Jason Day in control of Arnold Palmer Invitational
Golf Justin Thomas shoots 61 to lead CIMB Classic
Local lad Piercy tipped for glory

More Sports

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his approach shot on the eighth hole during the third round of the BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club on September 16, 2017 in Lake Forest, Illinois
Rory McIlroy I'll come back stronger
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (C, top) takes part in the classic car parade ahead of Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, on October 8, 2017
Formula One Not so fast, Hamilton warns new generation racers
Azhar Ali (right) of Pakistan plays a shot during the third day of the second Test match against between Sri Lanka in Dubai on October 8, 2017
Wahab Riaz Paceman strikes but Sri Lanka in command of second Test
Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel returns to the pit during the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka on October 8, 2017
Formula One Vettel's title hopes frazzled by gremlins